Milan Men's Fashion Week: The best style from the runway to the streets

Darren Criss Giorgio Armani
The celebrities are hitting the runway and the front row for some of the season's hottest shows. Here is a look at all the best moments on the catwalk and off during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Daren Criss looked dapper as he sat front row during Giorgio Armani on June 18. 

 

Naomi Campbell Dolce & Gabbana
Keeping it gangster! Naomi Campbell graced the runway during Dolce & Gabbana.

 

Bella Hadid Versace
Ciao Bella! Bella Hadid strutted her stuff down the runway for Versace. 

 

Kendall Jenner Versace
Kendall Jenner was multi-colored perfection as she made her way down the runway of Versace, marking her return to the catwalk in several months.

 

Irina Shayk Dsquared2
Irina Shayk was perfect parts sultry and conservative in a all-black power suit during Dsquared2.

 

Paris Hilton walks Plein Sport runway
That's hot! Paris Hilton was cool and collected backstage ahead of the Plein Sport show.

 

Marco Ferri Dsquared2
Marco Ferri showed off his style during Dsquared2.

 

Chris Eubank Jr, Jamie Campbell Bower Fendi
F is for...! Chris Eubank Jr, Jamie Campbell Bower and M.I.A. attended the Fendi presentation.

 

P.J. Tucker, James Harden street style Neil Barrett
P.J Tucker and James Harden showed off their streetwear ahead of the Neil Barrett show.

 

