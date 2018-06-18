The celebrities are hitting the runway and the front row for some of the season's hottest shows. Here is a look at all the best moments on the catwalk and off during Milan Men's Fashion Week.
Daren Criss looked dapper as he sat front row during Giorgio Armani on June 18.
© Getty Images
Keeping it gangster! Naomi Campbell graced the runway during Dolce & Gabbana.
Ciao Bella! Bella Hadid strutted her stuff down the runway for Versace.
Kendall Jenner was multi-colored perfection as she made her way down the runway of Versace, marking her return to the catwalk in several months.
Irina Shayk was perfect parts sultry and conservative in a all-black power suit during Dsquared2.
That's hot! Paris Hilton was cool and collected backstage ahead of the Plein Sport show.
Marco Ferri showed off his style during Dsquared2.
F is for...! Chris Eubank Jr, Jamie Campbell Bower and M.I.A. attended the Fendi presentation.
P.J Tucker and James Harden showed off their streetwear ahead of the Neil Barrett show.