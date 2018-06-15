READ MORE +

There is no denying that the world's royal women have style. With access to the top designers at their fingertips, these ladies are always on trend in the latest and greatest. Kate Middleton and Crown Princess Victoria also have a love for high street fashion from brands like Zara and H&M. Scroll through for a look of the most recent fashion worn by favorites including Princess Sofia, who stepped out with her husband and sister-in-law Princess Madeleine and Queen Letizia, who stunned on her tour of the states.

Color coordinated royals: Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine wore shades of green alongside Prince Carl Philip on June 14 in Stockholm. The trio were on hand at the 2018 Polar Music Prize award ceremony at the Grand Hotel. While Sofia wore a similar look to the Duchess of Sussex's second wedding dress, Madeleine opted for a floral Giambatista Valli gown.

