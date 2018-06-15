There is no denying that the world's royal women have style. With access to the top designers at their fingertips, these ladies are always on trend in the latest and greatest. Kate Middleton and Crown Princess Victoria also have a love for high street fashion from brands like Zara and H&M. Scroll through for a look of the most recent fashion worn by favorites including Princess Sofia, who stepped out with her husband and sister-in-law Princess Madeleine and Queen Letizia, who stunned on her tour of the states.
Color coordinated royals: Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine wore shades of green alongside Prince Carl Philip on June 14 in Stockholm. The trio were on hand at the 2018 Polar Music Prize award ceremony at the Grand Hotel. While Sofia wore a similar look to the Duchess of Sussex's second wedding dress, Madeleine opted for a floral Giambatista Valli gown.
Crown Princess Victoria opted to stand out in a red one-shouldered gown with Prince Daniel while attending the Polar Music Prize ceremony. The future Queen accessorized with a delicate tiara.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wore her wedding designer, Givenchy, for her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth to Chester, England on June 14. Prince Harry's wife kept the look off-white look sleek with a black belt, pumps and purse along with pantyhose.
Queen Letizia stepped out for her last night in Spain for a bit (she will be on a royal tour of the US with her husband King Felipe starting June 15) in a BOSS pleated skirt and Adolfo Dominguez silk blouse. The Spanish royal, who was on hand at the FAD Foundation Against Drug Addiction in Madrid, accessorized with BOSS leather clutch and Magrit heels.
Tatiana Casiraghi had a stylish mom's night out in London at the Giambattista Valli store opening. The Monaco royal, who welcomed her third child with Andrea in April, looked stylish in a floral gown.
Kate Middleton and sister-in-law Meghan Markle were perfectly complemented in pastel at the 2018 Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a light blue Alexander McQueen dress and hat by Juliette Botterill while the new Duchess of Sussex wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. For her first balcony appearance with the royal family, she added a hat by royal favorite Philip Treacy.
Princess Eugenie made her last appearance at Trooping the Colour as a single lady in green. The British royal, who will marry Jack Brooksbank in October, complemented her look with a white and green hat.
The Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor looked all grown up at the 2018 Trooping the Colour. The teen royal wore a short-sleeved navy blue dress with flower buttons and a fascinator, her first on the balcony proving she is not a child anymore.
Princess Sofia wore a floral midi dress to niece Princess Adrienne's christening on June 8. Prince Carl Philip's wife added a maroon clutch and an adorable little boy, her son Prince Alexander, to complete her look.
Princess Eugenie wore a silky dress and over-the-knee boots to London's Carnaby street for the launch of 'Pass on Plastic', an exclusive pop up from Project 0 and Sky Ocean Rescue.
Lady Amelia Windsor was all about the summer weather as she wore an off-the-shoulder dress and espadrilles and shades to the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview party at London's Burlington House on June 6.
Queen Letizia wowed once again in a floral A-line skirt with a navy t-shirt. The Spanish royal stepped out with her husband King Felipe VI to welcome Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (not pictured) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace on June 4.
Belgium's Queen Mathilde wore a a brick red print skirt suit as she and husband King Philippe (not pictured) met with Angola's President Joao Lourenco at the Royal Palace in Brussels on June 4.
Queen Maxima's look for the opening of the Center for Pediatric Oncology was the epitome of chic in an embroidered dress and moss green hat on June 5 in Utrecht.
