The late designer Kate Spade counted a number celebrities and even royals among fans of her eponymous brand, including Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton. The stylish siblings have stepped out on various occasions sporting designs and accessories from the colorful American design house. Click through to see Pippa and the Duchess’ best Kate Spade looks, plus find out which Middleton sister the brand named a handbag after...
The Duchess of Cambridge was a true English rose as she stepped out in 2016 for World Mental Health Day wearing a rose printed chiffon shirtdress by Kate Spade. The special Heads Together event London marked the first time the British royal wore the American designer to one of her official engagements.
Royal-in-law Pippa served as the inspiration behind one of the brand’s spring 2013 handbags, the “Catherine Street Pippa.” The Duchess’ younger sibling attended a Vanity Fair party sporting her namesake bag that spring in London. Kate Spade’s then-creative director Deborah Lloyd spoke to InStyle about the Middleton sisters saying, “They’re so gorgeous, they’re so down to earth, they are just intelligent, lovely girls who have really got their feet on the ground.”
During her 2017 honeymoon, the new Mrs. James Matthews stepped out in several Kate Spade dresses including this flirty creme and black dress from the fashion house’s Madison Avenue Collection, which she wore in Sydney, Australia.
Kate, who was pregnant with her third child — Prince Louis — at the time, dressed her baby bump in a diamond print Kate Spade dress for her visit to the Foundling Museum in 2017.
Pippa looked effortlessly chic for a night on the town in 2012 wearing Kate Spade’s tri-color "Garby" coat to keep warm as she departed a London nightclub.
Pippa Middleton rang in her 29th birthday in New York, stepping out, appropriately with a Kate Spade handbag. The wicker piece named the “Nadine” proved to be a favorite of Kate’s sister during her stay in the Big Apple…
The Duchess' sister was spotted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan rocking the chic handbag on a separate day during her trip.
And again for her appearance at the 2012 US Open at New York's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center!
The Duchess of Cambridge made a style statement at the 2017 opening of the musical 42nd Street wearing poms tassel earrings by Kate Spade. The chandelier earrings paired perfectly with the royal's striking Marchesa Notte dress.
Prince George’s aunt was decked out in Kate Spade as she hit the streets of London in 2017 wearing a scalloped edge tweed jacket by the American brand, in addition to their “Adriana” tote bag.
