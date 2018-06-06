The FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on June 14! Both on and off the field, soccer players are known for their sense of style. The same can be said for their significant others. Ever since the queen of the soccer wives, Victoria Beckham, inspired the term WAG — Wives And Girlfriends — style watchers have had something of a fascination with the ladies who watch their men from the stands. While back then it was David Beckham’s wife and Cheryl Tweedy (then-Ashley Cole’s girlfriend), there's a new girl gang to look out for in 2018. Click through to see which stylish WAGs we'll be keeping an eye on during the World Cup in Russia.
© Getty Images
Gerard Piqué's partner Shakira
One superstar WAG who might just eclipse her sporting partner is Shakira, who has been dating Spain's Gerard Pique since 2010. The singer, who shares sons Milan and Sasha with the with the Barcelona and the Spain national team player, is sure to grab plenty of attention while cheering him on from the sides.
© Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez
Georgina Rodríguez, girlfriend of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has an impressive 5.3 million followers on Instagram and often shares snaps of the Real Madrid player’s kids and their daughter Alana, who was born in 2017. The Spanish model has loads of fashion connections, so we're expecting head-turning looks when she touches down in Russia.
© Getty Images
Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae
Ruby Mae, a successful model who has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel, is currently dating England soccer player Dele Alli. Her style is glamorous with a quirky twist – if you check out her Instagram, she’s not averse to a pair of Doctor Martens.
© Getty Images
Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy, wife of striker Jamie, is best-known for appearing on 2017's series of I’m A Celebrity. The 36-year-old, who married the English player in 2016 and shares daughter Sofia Vardy with the soccer star, is famous for her honest and upfront nature - we reckon we'll see her championing the British high street out in Russia, too.
© Getty Images
Victor Lindelöf's wife Maja Nilsson
Swedish influencer Maja Nilsson is married to Manchester United and Swedish player Victor Lindelöf. The pair tied the knot in May ahead of the athlete's first World Cup. Maja is as effortlessly stylish as you’d expect a Scandi fashionista to be, and shuns the typical WAG attire in favor of sharp, classic tailoring and elegant dresses.
Kyle Walker's partner Annie Kilner
Not much is known about Annie Kilner – longtime love of England star Kyle Walker – but from what we’ve seen of the stunning model, we’re expecting some seriously glam stadium looks from her. The mom-of-one isn’t active on Instagram, but she’s definitely a fan of oversized sunglasses and spending time with her man and their son.
Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo
Antonella Roccuzzo may be married to one of the greatest soccer players of all time — Argentina’s Lionel Messi — but she has become a star in her own right garnering over seven million Instagram followers thanks to her relaxed style, cute photos and adorable sons. We're expecting fun T-shirts and ripped jeans from the mom-of-three, along with adorable family snapshots!
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos’ partner Pilar Rubio
The Real Madrid star has been with the TV presenter since 2012. Sergio and Pilar are parents to sons Sergio Jr., Marco and Alejandro. The Spanish reporter is a fan of short hemlines and boots, which we’re sure to see as she cheers on her longtime love.
© Getty Images