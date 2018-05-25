Hats off to the Queen! King Willem-Alexander's wife Maxima is always one to make statement with her accessories, especially her hats. Take a look at the Dutch royal's best toppers.
Lovely in lime! The Dutch Queen completed her vibrant ensemble with a matching Audrey Hepburn-esque hat during her 2018 state visit to Luxembourg.
Maxima was the lady in red at her husband’s birthday celebration in 2018. The mom-of-three finished her look with a red beret.
Queen Maxima paired her burgundy dress with a matching floppy hat for her visit to the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, where she opened the “10 Pieces on Tour” exhibition on October 4, 2017.
Her Majesty looked perfectly polished wearing a black topper with her black and white printed dress as she opened the Asian Library at the University Leiden in September 2017.
Queen Maxima, who was joined by the president and first lady of Argentina, paired her A-line skirt and blazer with a conical style fascinator for their visit to a hockey clinic in Amsterdam in March 2017.
Queen Maxima channeled Indiana Jones as she stepped out wearing a fedora to open the national education exhibition at the Jaarbeurs Utrecht in The Hague, Netherlands.
Maxima topped of her navy dress with a matching sun hat for her outing to the Auckland Art Gallery in New Zealand.
The Dutch monarch accessorized her sunny look with a blush pillbox hat for her visit to the Ngai Tahu Marae for the Powhiri ceremony in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Queen Maxima paired her elegant side-chignon with a dramatic black hat for her outing to the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand.
King Willem-Alexander's wife opted for a simple navy topper to complete her outfit during their visit to Brisbane City Hall in Australia.
Maxima looked pretty in pink pairing her dusty rose-colored blouse with a matching, sophisticated fascinator for a meeting at the Crystal Palace in Luna Park in Sydney, Australia.
Maxima complemented her lace frock and poppy brooch with a tangerine hat, which featured an accent pin, for her visit to the War Memorial in Canberra, Australia.
The monarch accessorized her chic tweed dress with a matching black floppy to attend the "Caring for Older People: How Can We Do The Right Things Right?" meeting in Rotterdam.
The Dutch royal channeled her inner Jackie O with a grey pillbox-like fascinator for her outing to Apeldoorn, Holland to open the Anna Pavlovna exhibition at the Het Loo Palace Museum.
The royal pulled out all the stops with a tan wide-brimmed hat. The Queen, who was accompanied by her husband King Willem-Alexander, matched her topper with a blue and gold gown during Prinsjesdag – the state opening of parliament in the Netherlands.
Maxima looked summery in a pinkish wide-brimmed hat at the opening of the Papageno House in Lare.
Color blocked in a black and white rafia hat, the Queen looked elegant while leaving the AUDI eGas research facility.
Maxima wore the wide brimmed hat, which complimented her bun, during a meeting with French president Francois Hollande.
What else do you wear to the 200th anniversary of the kingdom of The Netherlands in Maastricht, but a wide brim peach straw hat?
Her highness debuted an oversized leaf-shaped taupe fascinator during the opening of a new building of Unipro.
The Queen wore this architectural piece to the 10-year anniversary of the 'Leerorkest' Learning Orchestra in Amsterdam.
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the kingdom in the Netherlands, her highness wore an epic golden rope turban.
Her highness showed off an angular hat during the official opening of Campus Hoogvliet in Rotterdam.
To meet the Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, the Queen donned a lilac cocktail hat.
Proving she loves the whimsy of a dimensional cocktail accessory in linen too, she arrived at the opening the new Koninklijke Kentalis diagnostic care education center.
Listening to the national anthem upon the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at Schiphol International Airport, the royal wore a demure noir rose hat.
During the opening of the new Micropia Museum, the Queen proved her preference for yellow in a silk gathered toque hat.
Maxima wore a purple topper, that matched her suit, during the 10th International Hands On conference in Amsterdam.
Maxima's look was out of this world as she watched a partial solar eclipse in a fantastic red turban and protective spectacles in Hamburg, Germany.
Upon her arrival in an all-brown outfit, the Queen completed her look with a wide-brimmed bowler hat at the Groninger Museum.
Participating in King's Day celebrations, the Queen wore a bright pink Gainsborough hat.
Maxima decided to wear a black lace veil during her visit to the mining facilities in Geleen, Netherlands.
Daring as ever at the inaugurate sculpture festival, the Queen stunned in straw hat with feathered fascinator.
Maxima styled outside the average pill box with a hard jeweled version when visiting the Groningen and Drenthe Provinces.
Ever a fan of the wide brim, the Dutch Queen donned a black millinery during a state visit to Germany.
Maxima wore a small grey hat for her arrival to Nuremberg, Germany.
Máxima opted for a cowgirl topper at the opening of the Community School Joure South in the Netherlands.
The Queen clowned around in a yellow toque as she took a break with President Barack Obama at the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy.
The royal was all smiles in a champagne chiffon cocktail hat upon her arrival to Haus der Niederlande in Muenster, Germany.
Maxima knew it was the bigger the better when it came to her big floppy hat choice for the Remembrance Sunday Service in London.
Maxima chose a bonnet with a front flip when arriving at the Veenkoloniaal Museum.
Maxima made a bold statement in red royal casque as she attended the opening of the new Markthal in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Maxima wore a black bonnet during a meeting with war veterans at the rooftop terrace of the National Arts Centre during state visit to Canada.
It wasn't just the sun that was shining when the royals visited a province of North Holland. Queen Maxima's bright fuchsia top hat was on display as well.
While attending the Symposium of 40 years protection from domestic violence, the Queen wore a bright red flouncy fedora with ribbon trim.
The Dutch royal elegantly arrived to a museum in Tokyo wearing a bronze ruched calot to match her metallic look for the evening.
During her visit to the monument of Polish World War II veteran General Stanislav Maczek in Poland, Máxima wore a dramatic picture hat.
