READ MORE +

Nothing says high society more than a fascinator! Royals and celebrities have dressed up their looks with some stellar and over-the-top head pieces. The eye-catching headwear, that clips by comb and is worn as an alternative to the hat, has been seen on the likes of Kate Middleton and even Kim Kardashian. In recent years, stylish royals and celebrities alike have given the traditional fascinator a twist with hatinators, headpieces that merge the decorative piece with a hat. However it's done, these ladies have worn some of the most memorable to date.

It was the fascinator seen around the world and possibly beyond! Princess Beatrice's hat was a stand out and one of the most talked about fashion moments from her cousin Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.

© Getty Images