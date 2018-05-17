Nothing says high society more than a fascinator! Royals and celebrities have dressed up their looks with some stellar and over-the-top head pieces. The eye-catching headwear, that clips by comb and is worn as an alternative to the hat, has been seen on the likes of Kate Middleton and even Kim Kardashian. In recent years, stylish royals and celebrities alike have given the traditional fascinator a twist with hatinators, headpieces that merge the decorative piece with a hat. However it's done, these ladies have worn some of the most memorable to date.
It was the fascinator seen around the world and possibly beyond! Princess Beatrice's hat was a stand out and one of the most talked about fashion moments from her cousin Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.
© Getty Images
Kate Middleton has wore tons of fascinators and hats, but it was this larger than life number that stood out. Not only did it keep the sun out of both her and Princess Charlotte's eyes, it complemented her attire.
© Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker dressed for the occasion wearing a feathered fascinator for the Sex and the City premiere in London.
© Getty Images
No stranger to headwear, Queen Maxima showed off one of her many larger-than-life hatinators.
© Getty Images
The first and last time Kim Kardashian was seen in a fascinator, she kept it minimal and black to match her dress.
© Getty Images
Pippa Middleton has worn her fair share of fascinators, but this particular hat's strength against the wind made it one of her stand outs.
© Getty Images
She doesn't wear hats often, but when she does Queen Letizia coordinates them with the outfit and occasion. The Spanish Queen was appropriately dressed in a yellow suit with a matching floral topper during her visit to London.
© Getty Images
Eva Mendes looked ready to meet royalty in her sleek black topper.
© Getty Images
Victoria Beckham was a stand out in her 'posh' fascinator during Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.
© Getty Images
Although she hasn't wore a traditional fascinator, Meghan Markle took her royal style transformation a step further when she stepped out in this white beret by Stephen Jones, which made for her first hatinator moment.
© Getty Images
Naomi Campbell mixed high society and high fashion with her elegant peach fascinator.
© Getty Images