F is for Fendi – and these celebrities are fans of the label. Here is a look at how some of the biggest stars are taking the big F off the runway and making it a street style staple!
Jennifer Lopez let the logo do the talking during an appearance in New York.
Instagram/@jlo
Must love Fendi! Gigi Hadid left her New York apartment with a bag to match her jacket by the brand.
© Getty Images
It was Bella's moment in Fendi (pants) as the supermodel sister duo made their way through the streets of Milan.
© GC Images
Twinning! Kylie Jenner and her baby girl Stormi took a sunny (and printed) stroll through the neighborhood.
Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Following in her little sister's footsteps, Kim Kardashian was a "Fendi Fan" while on vacation in Japan.
Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Hailey Baldwin did Fendi with a twist, wearing a sheer dress donning the logo.
© Getty Images
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko coordinated their Fs during the FENDI FF Reloaded Experience in London.
© Getty Images
Adriana Lima stepped out in Cannes wearing the label on a graphic sweatshirt paired with sleek leather pants.
© GC Images
Yara Shahidi shimmied in her black and white printed two piece.
Instagram/@yarashahidi
Did someone say Fendi? Chloe Grace Moretz put the logo on display ahead of the fall/winter preview in Milan.
© Getty Images
Kendall Jenner wore double the design as she walked the label's spring/summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week.
Rita Ora kept warm through the streets of London in a printed bomber.
© GC Images