These celebs don’t give AF(endi)

Jennifer Lopez
F is for Fendi – and these celebrities are fans of the label. Here is a look at how some of the biggest stars are taking the big F off the runway and making it a street style staple! 

Jennifer Lopez let the logo do the talking during an appearance in New York.

 

Instagram/@jlo

Gigi Hadid
Must love Fendi! Gigi Hadid left her New York apartment with a bag to match her jacket by the brand.

 

© Getty Images
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid
It was Bella's moment in Fendi (pants) as the supermodel sister duo made their way through the streets of Milan.

 

© GC Images
Kylie Jenner
Twinning! Kylie Jenner and her baby girl Stormi took a sunny (and printed) stroll through the neighborhood.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian
Following in her little sister's footsteps, Kim Kardashian was a "Fendi Fan" while on vacation in Japan.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin did Fendi with a twist, wearing a sheer dress donning the logo.

 

© Getty Images
Big Sean, Jhene Aiko
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko coordinated their Fs during the FENDI FF Reloaded Experience in London.

 

© Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima stepped out in Cannes wearing the label on a graphic sweatshirt paired with sleek leather pants.

 

© GC Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi shimmied in her black and white printed two piece. 

 

Instagram/@yarashahidi

Chloe Grace Moretz
Did someone say Fendi? Chloe Grace Moretz put the logo on display ahead of the fall/winter preview in Milan.

 

© Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner wore double the design as she walked the label's spring/summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week.

 

share
Rita Ora
Rita Ora kept warm through the streets of London in a printed bomber.

 

© GC Images
