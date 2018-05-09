Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent royal style worn by favorites including Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during her visit to the US, and Princess Beatrice and Charlotte Casiraghi, who stunned at the Met Gala 2018.
Denmark's future Queen, Crown Princess Mary, showed off a major royal trend – dresses with capes – as she met with dignitaries, including Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen, Iceland's First Lady Eliza Reid and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, at Seattle's Nordic Museum.
Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary donned an off the shoulder dress by Preen during a visit to Seattle, Washington, where she helped open the brand new Nordic Museum.
Photo: Suzi Pratt/WireImage
Princess Beatrice of York turned heads in a purple design by Alberta Ferretti at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination exhibit at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi kept her reported baby bump under wraps at the annual Met Gala on May 7 wearing a one-shoulder LBD by Saint Laurent and platform ankle boots.
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was the queen of color blocking wearing a BOSS sweater and leather midi skirt to the Santander Bank Social Project awards at Las Alhajas Palace in Madrid
© WireImage
Joined by husband King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands wore a sparkling white dress cinched at the waist with an oversized belt for a concert on the Amstel in Amsterdam.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Holding hands with husband King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Mathilde was ready for spring wearing a butterfly print dress before a lunch held in the Royal Palace in Brussels on May 9.
Photo: Olivier Matthys/WireImage
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark showed she's also a fan of nature motifs in a floral and bird-print dress worn to a VIP bash at the Nordic Museum, kicking off a US-wide cultural campaign.
Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan accessorized her blue ensemble with her silver Apple Watch for a day of meetings on May 7.
Photo: Instagram/queenrania
Crown Princess Mary was a blue beauty as she toured the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle during the launch of the new cultural exchange between Denmark and the United States.
Photo: Suzi Pratt/WireImage
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was dressed down in blue jeans, a zip up hoodie and Yankees baseball cap while hiking at Hall-Hangvar Nature Reserve on May 4, 2018 in Gotland, Sweden.
Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain was ready for business in a crisp wide leg pantsuit by Carolina Herrera at the presentation of the BDE (Electronic Biographical Dictionary) at El Pardo Palace in Madrid.
Photo: Josefina Blanco - Pool/Getty Images
Do you have one of spring's hottest trends in your wardrobe? Check! Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a coordinated checkered suit during a visit to the Maria Boodschap Lyceum, a Catholic school for secondary education, in Brussels on May 8.
Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Rania channeled her inner Pink Lady while visiting the Queen Rania Family and Child Center in Jabal al Nasr on May 2. The Jordanian monarch stepped out on May 2, sporting a silk pink varsity jacket by Robert Rodriguez, black Fendi tracksuit pants and Tom Ford pointed mixed mesh pumps.
Photo: Instagram/queenrania