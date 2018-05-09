READ MORE +

Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent royal style worn by favorites including Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during her visit to the US, and Princess Beatrice and Charlotte Casiraghi, who stunned at the Met Gala 2018.



Denmark's future Queen, Crown Princess Mary, showed off a major royal trend – dresses with capes – as she met with dignitaries, including Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen, Iceland's First Lady Eliza Reid and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, at Seattle's Nordic Museum.



Photo: Getty Images