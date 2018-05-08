There's nothing like the first time. While we may have to wait a couple more years to see the likes of Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler on the prestigious red carpet because of a rule stating the minimum age to attend is 18, these celebs did get to make their debuts on the Met Gala white carpet this year. Eiza González, Maya Hawke, Cardi B and more stars did not disappoint and will surely remember May 7, 2018 forever. Scroll through to see all the first-timers at the Met Gala.
Eiza González stopped the show in a breathtaking Prabal Gurung cape dress complete with cutouts.
No crying for Ariana Grande on her first Met carpet. The songstress went with a custom look by Vera Wang.
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya stole the show in black, high-collared gown as she made her Met Gala debut alongside Diane von Fürstenberg, Talita Von Furstenberg, Taylor Hill, Antonia Steinberg (Diane's granddaughter and Princess Tatiana von Fürstenberg daughter) and Jourdan Dunn.
Princess Beatrice was regal in a purple Alberta Ferretti during her first appearance.
Mom-to-be Cardi B turned heads as she and her baby bump were dressed in custom Moschino by Jeremy Scott.
Embellished King of Wakanda! Chadwick Boseman wore custom Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes.
The Princess of Wakanda AKA Letitia Wright wore custom Coach.
Chadwick's Black Panther co-star Daniel Kaluuya looked handsome in Prada.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had a special date night as they experienced their first Met Gala together.
Issa Rae was far from insecure for her first night at the ball in a shimmering piece by Michael Kors.
Shawn Mendes had two firsts as she made his debut in Tommy Hilfiger next to rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.
Jasmine Sanders went from Golden Barbie to golden goddess in H&M.
Travis Scott gave onlookers goosebumps as he made his Met Gala debut in Alexander Wang, next to girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
SZA looked angelic in a custom look by Atelier Versace.
She ready! Tiffany Haddish's big year continued on the Met Gala carpet. The Girls Trip actress, who wore Brandon Maxwell, was showed the ropes by Karlie Kloss.
Yara Shahidi was a vision in white Chanel.
Katherine Langford was red hot in a Prada gown and Fred Leighton jewels.
Lena Waithe let her pride colors fly with a custom cape and suit by Carolina Herrera.
