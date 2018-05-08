READ MORE +

There's nothing like the first time. While we may have to wait a couple more years to see the likes of Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler on the prestigious red carpet because of a rule stating the minimum age to attend is 18, these celebs did get to make their debuts on the Met Gala white carpet this year. Eiza González, Maya Hawke, Cardi B and more stars did not disappoint and will surely remember May 7, 2018 forever. Scroll through to see all the first-timers at the Met Gala.

Eiza González stopped the show in a breathtaking Prabal Gurung cape dress complete with cutouts.

© Getty Images