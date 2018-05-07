Jennifer Lopez in Balmain
Bella Hadid in custom Chrome Hearts
Rihanna in Maison Margiela
Kendall Jenner in Off-White
Eiza González in Prabal Gurung
Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger
Gisele Bündchen with Tom Brady
Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper
Ariana Grande in Vera Wang
Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace
Mica Arganaraz, Anja Rubik, Anthony Vaccarello, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss, Charlotte Casiraghi and Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent
Selena Gomez in Coach
Katy Perry in Versace
Kerry Washington
Uma Thurman
Kate Bosworth
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren
Zoe Kravitz
Katherine Langford
Miley Cyrus
Andrew Garfield
Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung
Lauren Santo Domingo
Ashley Graham
Brooke Shields
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Doutzen Kroes
Shaun White
Mindy Kaling
Sienna Miller
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Eiza González and more celebrities take to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit. This year's Met Gala theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Click through to see every look from the red carpet.
Kate Moss
Misha Nonoo
Migos
Lily Collins
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski
Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr.
Lynda Carter
Donatella Versace
Princess Beatrice of York
Jonah Hill
Olivia Munn
Rita Ora
Ann Romney and Mitt Romney
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Amal in Richard Quin with George Clooney
Anna Wintour
Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt
Jasmine Sanders
