Prada Fashion Show 2019: Selena Gomez and more celebrities attend

They say the devil wears Prada and so do celebrities! Stars like Selena Gomez, Uma Thurman and Dakota Fanning turned up in style to sit front row at the Prada Resort 2019 Fashion Show, which took place on May 4 in New York City at a sleek industrial looking space designed by Herzog & de Meuron. While famed Italian designer Miuccia Prada, who was in attendance, channeled some of the '90s most polarizing trends for her company's latest collection, A-listers took notes.

From floral to animal print, click through our gallery to see all of the best celeb looks from the glittering evening!

Selena Gomez looked lovely in layered lace as she stepped out for the buzzed-about show. The 25-year-old entertainer wore a long silky green floral number over a black sheer skirt and a lace bodysuit. She loosely kept her hair back and accessorized with large glasses and a sleek leather handbag over her shoulder.

