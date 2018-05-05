Prada Fashion Show 2019: Selena Gomez and more celebrities attend

They say the devil wears Prada and so do celebrities! Stars like Selena Gomez, Uma Thurman and Dakota Fanning turned up in style to sit front row at the Prada Resort 2019 Fashion Show, which took place on May 4 in New York City at a sleek industrial looking space designed by Herzog & de Meuron. While famed Italian designer Miuccia Prada, who was in attendance, channeled some of the '90s most polarizing trends for her company's latest collection, A-listers took notes.
From floral to animal print, click through our gallery to see all of the best celeb looks from the glittering evening!
Selena Gomez looked lovely in layered lace as she stepped out for the buzzed-about show. The 25-year-old entertainer wore a long silky green floral number over a black sheer skirt and a lace bodysuit. She loosely kept her hair back and accessorized with large glasses and a sleek leather handbag over her shoulder.
© Getty Images
A designer and her muse! Miuccia Prada posed with one of her inspirations for the new collection: ‘90s 'it girl' Chloë Sevigny. The actress rocked a fitted floral print jumpsuit to the affair.
© Getty Images
Known for her daring fashion choices, Dakota Fanning opted for a plunging gown for the night out. The 23-year-old beauty kept her tresses flowing in a mermaid-like style, as she rocked a nautical dress. This wasn't your typical seafaring look, however, as it was black and white with teal and yellow flames firing up at the bottom. The star matched the two hues, by adding similar flecks of color to her eye makeup.
© Getty Images
Mom and son night! Uma Thurman brought her son Levon Thurman-Hawke as her date to the Prada Resort. Uma looked sophisticated in a black half-sleeved frock while posing with her sharply dressed kid, who she shares with Ethan Hawke.
© Getty Images
Anna Wintour showed she can wow with style just as much off the page as she does on. The Vogue Editor-In-Chief kept it season-appropriate in a bright yellow flower-adorned dress and matching heels. She threw a shimmering coat over the ensemble for a sparkling touch. Of course, she had her signature shades on as well!
© Getty Images
Pretty in Prada! Dianna Agron turned heads in a dark jade green dress that featured bold neon green retro-looking shapes on the sheer top layer. Underneath was almost a scaly mermaid texture. She had her hair slicked back, showcasing her beautiful face which was done up with simple red lipstick and eyeliner.
© Getty Images
Ansel Elgort proved to be a stand-up guy as he held his ballerina girlfriend Violetta Komyshan's bag during the show. The Baby Driver star looked sharp in a shiny suit as his date kept things simple in a light-colored dress.
© Getty Images
Power trio! Acclaimed actresses Sarah Paulson, Claire Danes and Tracee Ellis Ross seemed to have a wonderful time catching up at the show. The threesome laughed together as they sparkled in their eyecatching outfits. Sarah bundled up in a black coat for most of the night, while Claire rocked an emerald floral dress. Tracee was the brightest looking of the three, wearing a strapless pink frock.
© Getty Images
Another fabulous trio was Jonah Hill, Gary Oldman, and his wife Giselle Schmidt.
© Getty Images
Onlookers couldn't turn away from Lily Collins, who put on a vibrant yellow and pale orange Prada dress. The 29-year-old actress paired the look with an artsy clutch, calf-high stockings and black platform heels.
© Getty Images
Ava DuVernay donned an animal print coat as she posed with personal stylist Edward Enninful. The A Wrinkle In Time director was all smiles, bringing a pop of red color to the event.
© Getty Images