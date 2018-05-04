Set sail with Chanel! On Thursday May 3, the fashion house showcased it’s nautical-inspired collection in a larger-than-life way. Karl Lagerfeld’s vision was accomplished with his La Pausa liner – named after Gabrielle Chanel’s summer house on the French Riviera. Here are the top moments from the 2019 Chanel Cruise.
Margot Robbie joined Phoebe Tonkin and Ralph Fiennes in the front row of the 2018/2019 collection presentation at Le Grand Palais.
© Getty Images
Blue was the perfect hue for Bella Hadid as she hit the runway in a two-piece set from the collection.
Barbara Palvin hit the runway during the presentation.
Gigi Hadid joined her little sister and showcased her nautical style on the runway during the fashion show.
Chanel ambassadors Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie showed off their looks during a photo op.
Mette Towley looked lovely in lace ahead of the fashion show.
Phoebe Tonkin posed for a quick photo outside of the La Pausa before making her way into the show.
Mission accomplished! Karl Lagerfeld and his models gave the audience one final look before the end of the presentation.