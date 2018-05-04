READ MORE +

Set sail with Chanel! On Thursday May 3, the fashion house showcased it’s nautical-inspired collection in a larger-than-life way. Karl Lagerfeld’s vision was accomplished with his La Pausa liner – named after Gabrielle Chanel’s summer house on the French Riviera. Here are the top moments from the 2019 Chanel Cruise.

Margot Robbie joined Phoebe Tonkin and Ralph Fiennes in the front row of the 2018/2019 collection presentation at Le Grand Palais.

