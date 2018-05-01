READ MORE +

Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia are royal style goals. The Queen of Spain and the royal-to-be have their own individual style but have each managed to step out in a variety of similar looks. Each woman hasn’t been afraid to break away from the traditional engagement attire and add their own unique flair. Click through to see their matching style moments.

Super heroes aren’t the only ones who wear capes! Meghan wore a stunning dark blue Stella McCartney cape dress during the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebration – making royal watchers do a double take, as Spain’s Queen wore the same dress in khaki green.

