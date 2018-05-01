Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia are royal style goals. The Queen of Spain and the royal-to-be have their own individual style but have each managed to step out in a variety of similar looks. Each woman hasn’t been afraid to break away from the traditional engagement attire and add their own unique flair. Click through to see their matching style moments.
Super heroes aren’t the only ones who wear capes! Meghan wore a stunning dark blue Stella McCartney cape dress during the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebration – making royal watchers do a double take, as Spain’s Queen wore the same dress in khaki green.
© Getty Images
Meghan and Letizia both embraced their chilly engagements in style. For the occasions, the pair each have been seen in chic belted coats. Meghan was a stand out in an all-white look during her engagement photo call to Prince Harry.
King Felipe's wife has also worn belted coats in a variety of colors, including cream, black and red – which she has paired with matching knee-high boots.
© Getty Images
Letizia and Meghan have effortless, cool fashion down. Harry and Felipe's ladies have shared a moment in non-traditional engagement fashion by draping their coats over their shoulders. Meghan wore a chic blazer over a nautical-inspired dress, while the Queen embraced the look over a posh white dress.
© Getty Images
However, in the event that the weather calls for long sleeves, each woman has been seen putting their arms through similar cream coats with minimal front fastenings.
© Getty Images
The brunette beauties have both worn asymmetrical, sleeveless black dresses that showed off their toned arms. They paired the look with pumps, a clutch and similar updos.
© Getty Images
These ladies mean business! Letizia and Meghan each put a feminine touch to tailored pants suits.
© Getty Images