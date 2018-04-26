1 / 31

Becky G, Gaby and Águeda: Every head-turning look on the 2018 Latin Billboard Awards carpet

Luis Fonsi, Aguedá Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Sofia Reyes and more celebrities brought the heat, and we don't mean the 95 degree weather, to the Latin Billboard Awards. The musicians and guests showed off their individual sense of style on the red carpet in Las Vegas on April 26, 2018. Scroll through to see Latin music's biggest stars take the red carpet by storm.

 

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in David Koma

 

© Getty Images
Sofia Reyes
Sofia Reyes

 

Becky G
Becky G

 

© Getty Images
Gaby Espino
Gaby Espino

 

Photo: Mezcalent

Aracely Arámbula
Aracely Arámbula

 

Photo: Mezcalent

wisin
Yomaira Ortiz Feliciano and Wisin 

 

Photo: John Parra/Telemundo

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

 

© Getty Images
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin

 

© Getty Images
Maluma
Maluma

 

Candela Ferro
Candela Ferro

 

© Getty Images
Fernanda Castillo
Fernanda Castillo

 

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Miria Diaz
Miria Diaz

 

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Zuleyka Rivera Latin Billboard
Zuleyka Rivera - Usama Ishtay 

Miguel Angel Silvestre
Miguel Ángel Silvestre

 

© Getty Images
Karla Birbragher
Karla Birbragher

 

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Jessica Flores
Jessica Flores

 

© Getty Images
Alexandra Olavarria
Alexandra Olavarria

 

© Getty Images
nacho
Nacho

 

© Getty Images
Paula Galindo
Paula Galindo

 

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Rashel Diaz
Rashel Diaz

 

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Carolina Sandoval
Carolina Sandoval

 

© Getty Images
Jessica Carrillo
Jessica Carrillo

 

Chayanne, Eugenio Derbez
Chayanne, Jessica and Eugenio Derbez

 

Photo: Instagram/@ederbez

Carmen Villalobos
Carmen Villalobos

 

Carmen Aub
Carmen Aub

 

J Alvarez
J Alvarez

 

© Getty Images
Sebastian Yatra
Sebastian Yatra

 

© Getty Images
Laura Sanchez
Laura Sanchez

 

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Rodner Figueroa
Rodner Figueroa

 

Photo: John Parra/Telemundo

