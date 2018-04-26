Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Sofia Reyes and more celebrities brought the heat, and we don't mean the 95 degree weather, to the Latin Billboard Awards. The musicians and guests showed off their individual sense of style on the red carpet in Las Vegas on April 26, 2018. Scroll through to see Latin music's biggest stars take the red carpet by storm.
Luis Fonsi and Águeda López
Jennifer Lopez in David Koma
© Getty Images
Sofia Reyes
Becky G
© Getty Images
Gaby Espino
Photo: Mezcalent
Aracely Arámbula
Photo: Mezcalent
Yomaira Ortiz Feliciano and Wisin
Photo: John Parra/Telemundo
Bad Bunny
© Getty Images
Ricky Martin
© Getty Images
Maluma
Candela Ferro
© Getty Images
Fernanda Castillo
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Miria Diaz
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Zuleyka Rivera - Usama Ishtay
Miguel Ángel Silvestre
© Getty Images
Karla Birbragher
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Jessica Flores
© Getty Images
Alexandra Olavarria
© Getty Images
Nacho
© Getty Images
Paula Galindo
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Rashel Diaz
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Carolina Sandoval
© Getty Images
Jessica Carrillo
Chayanne, Jessica and Eugenio Derbez
Photo: Instagram/@ederbez
Carmen Villalobos
Carmen Aub
J Alvarez
© Getty Images
Sebastian Yatra
© Getty Images
Laura Sanchez
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Rodner Figueroa
Photo: John Parra/Telemundo