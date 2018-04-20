Queen Elizabeth's best fashion moments over the years

Queen Elizabeth is known for her colorful style. For nearly a century, the British royal has wowed royal watchers with her fashion choices. From ballgowns to coats, take a look at Her Majesty’s best fashion moments through the years as we celebrate her 92nd birthday on April 21.
Then-Princess Elizabeth looked regal alongside Philip Mountbatten on their wedding day in 1947.
Photo: Getty Images
In 1953, the Queen wore a gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell for her coronation ceremony.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II donned a ballgown for a photo with Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace in 1953.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore a slim-fitting white lace dress to a garden party in Sydney, Australia, before leaving for Tasmania on the liner 'SS Gothic' in 1954.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen looked anything but blue as she stepped out for an inspection of the Boy Scouts in 1967.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen wore a silk mint green coat and matching dress in 1973.
Photo: Getty Images
Nothing beats Queen Elizabeth's major tiara moments – here the elegant monarch donned the Diamond Diadem made by Rundell, Bridge & Rundell for the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords on November 6, 2007 in London. A diamond bracelet, silver bag and white gloves completed the look.
Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Her Majesty was a ray of sunshine wearing a yellow polka-dot ensemble to meet with a group of local children during her state visit to Mexico in 1975.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince William's grandmother looked ready for spring sporting a pink hat and frilly dress during her visit to Tonga in February 1977.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabethd dazzled wearing a pink gown to a gift exchange with the Emir of Bahrain in 1979.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen made a colorful splash at the Royal Variety Performance at the Birmingham Hippodrome in 1999.
Photo: Getty Images
Her Majesty attended a state banquet in Buckingham Palace with with Mr Hu Jintao, President of the People's Republic of China, in 2005.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles's mom looked pretty in blue wearing an embroidered dress with a silk sash on the second day of her 2002 tour of Jamaica.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen blocked the sun with a stylish weather accessory outside of the Princess Margaret Hospital in Funafuti, Tuvalu in 1982.
Photo: Getty Images
The British royal look elegant posing in the green drawing room at her home of Windsor Castle in 1987.
Photo: Getty Images
During a 1992 visit to Blois in France, the Queen wore a pink and taupe outfit designed by Ian Thomas.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen was all-smiles attending a banquet at the Finnish Residence in London in 1995.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen was a colorful guest of honor at a premiere on the West End in 1973.
Photo: Getty Images
Wearing her signature scarf and pearls, the ultimate glam grandmother boarded a train at King's Lynn Station to return to London on February 7, 2017, the year marking her 65th year on the throne.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
No one does English country casual like Her Majesty! A simple raincoat and signature scarf made the Queen look right at home alongside her Range Rover at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 16, 2009.
Photo: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
On the throne for 65 years, Queen Elizabeth has seen more than one trend come and go. So for the monarch metallics aren't a passing fad – they're a timeless part of her wardrobe. Here the Queen wears a gold wrap gown with silver purse and shoes for a performance at Royal Albert Hall in November 2012.
Photo: Getty Images
Purple and rain at the new Jubilee Gardens on October 25, 2012. Queen Elizabeth gave a masterclass in accessorizing with her patent leather purse and shoes, and matching hat, coat and gloves – which went perfectly with her clear umbrella.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen wore a bright blue coat and matching hat to combine with her paisley silk dress on Commonwealth Observance Day, March 14, 2016, in London. Completing the outfit – her signature matching gloves, sensible shoes and handbag, which is always on her left arm.
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Queen had the perfect blend of dark and light during the official opening of a new development at the Charterhouse in London in February 2017. Her majesty wore a light colored skirt suit and hat, which paired perfectly with her black gloves and signature purse.
Photo: Getty Images
The Queen got festive for the kick off of her Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games. In a eye-catching pink suit, Her Majesty matched Prince Philip, who stood by her side in a coordinating tie in March 2017.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth stepped out in her Sunday best, wearing a light blue ensemble kissed with flowers for Easter service with her family in April 2017.
Photo: Getty Images
Her Majesty showed off her fashion credentials for her first London Fashion Week show in 2018 wearing a pale blue wool tweed dress and jacket embellished with aquamarine Swarovski crystals by Angela Kelly. Prince Charles’ mother finished her look with her signature handbag and black heels.
Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images
Queen Elizabeth looked vibrant in an orange ensemble during a visit to London's Royal Academy of Arts to mark the completion of a major redevelopment of the site on March 20, 2018.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images