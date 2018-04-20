READ MORE +

There’s no denying that Hollywood’s blockbuster dress is Black Halo’s “Jackie O.” While Meghan Markle recently put a spotlight on the chic design during a women’s empowerment reception in 2018, a number of celebrity fashionistas including Blake Lively, Tyra Banks, Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Ripa and more have worn the belted number that features an asymmetrical neckline and pencil skirt for more than a decade. The dress comes in solid colors, tweed and color blocks. The “Jackie O” first made it’s debut in Black Halo’s fall 2006 collection. Since then, the label’s cofounder Sean Pattison revealed to the Wall Street Journal that they have "been shipping Jackie consistently since" it debuted, while the business is "the house that Jackie built.” Click through to see some of your favorite stars wearing the timeless piece — appropriately named after one of fashion’s most iconic women, Jackie Onassis.

Meghan Markle, 2018

© Getty Images