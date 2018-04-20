There’s no denying that Hollywood’s blockbuster dress is Black Halo’s “Jackie O.” While Meghan Markle recently put a spotlight on the chic design during a women’s empowerment reception in 2018, a number of celebrity fashionistas including Blake Lively, Tyra Banks, Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Ripa and more have worn the belted number that features an asymmetrical neckline and pencil skirt for more than a decade. The dress comes in solid colors, tweed and color blocks. The “Jackie O” first made it’s debut in Black Halo’s fall 2006 collection. Since then, the label’s cofounder Sean Pattison revealed to the Wall Street Journal that they have "been shipping Jackie consistently since" it debuted, while the business is "the house that Jackie built.” Click through to see some of your favorite stars wearing the timeless piece — appropriately named after one of fashion’s most iconic women, Jackie Onassis.
Meghan Markle, 2018
© Getty Images
Blake Lively, 2006
Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jenny McCarthy, 2007
Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage
Katherine Heigl, 2008
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Kelly Clarkson, 2011
Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kelly Ripa, 2006
Photo: Mark Von Holden/WireImage
Kim Kardashian, 2007
Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Taraji P. Henson, 2009
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Tyra Banks, 2009
Photo: Rob Loud/Getty Images
Tyra Banks, 2009
Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic