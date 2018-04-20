1 / 11

The dress that Hollywood stars cannot stop wearing as seen on Meghan Markle

There’s no denying that Hollywood’s blockbuster dress is Black Halo’s “Jackie O.” While Meghan Markle recently put a spotlight on the chic design during a women’s empowerment reception in 2018, a number of celebrity fashionistas including Blake Lively, Tyra Banks, Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Ripa and more have worn the belted number that features an asymmetrical neckline and pencil skirt for more than a decade. The dress comes in solid colors, tweed and color blocks. The “Jackie O” first made it’s debut in Black Halo’s fall 2006 collection. Since then, the label’s cofounder Sean Pattison revealed to the Wall Street Journal that they have "been shipping Jackie consistently since" it debuted, while the business is "the house that Jackie built.” Click through to see some of your favorite stars wearing the timeless piece — appropriately named after one of fashion’s most iconic women, Jackie Onassis.

 

Meghan Markle, 2018

 

© Getty Images
Blake Lively, 2006

 

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy, 2007

 

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Katherine Heigl, 2008

 

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kelly Clarkson, 2011

 

Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Ripa, 2006

 

Photo: Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Kim Kardashian, 2007

 

Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson, 2009

 

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tyra Banks, 2009

 

Photo: Rob Loud/Getty Images

Tyra Banks, 2009

 

Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

