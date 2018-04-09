READ MORE +

New season, new wardrobe! This spring, one of our favorite trends is the structured white top. It elevates the basic white tee into a piece that's more sophisticated and fun, making it the ultimate go-to fashion piece that every it-girl now has in their closet. Actress Adrienne Bailon is one of many Hollywood stars who have hopped on this trend, and as she proves, it's extremely stylish and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Family event? Check! College reunion? Check! First date? Absolutely!

However, as we all know, copying exact celebrity style can be pretty pricey since stars often wear high-end designers, but if you're looking to simply try out a trend before committing to an investment piece you may want to start with something a little more affordable. Click through the gallery to discover our favorite pieces for under $100 and if you want to get Adrienne's exact top, you can head over to Moda Operandi where it retails for a whopping $410.

© Getty Images