READ MORE +

Recording artist Cardi B has had a big year in all aspects of her life from rising to fame after the release of her hit single Bodak Yellow to getting engaged to rapper Offset. Her much-anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy was released on April 6 and during her appearance on SNL, she let the world in on her big secret – that she is pregnant.

After weeks of public speculation and denying the rumors, the Bronx-native decided to fashionably show off her growing baby bump by wearing a figure-hugging Christian Siriano white gown on the NBC show. When she walked off the stage, she even exclaimed: "I'm free!"

According to reports, the acclaimed female rapper is five months pregnant and is due the first week of July. Click through the gallery to see her maternity style over the past several months and discover how she managed to keep her secret for so long.

© Getty Images