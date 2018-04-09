Recording artist Cardi B has had a big year in all aspects of her life from rising to fame after the release of her hit single Bodak Yellow to getting engaged to rapper Offset. Her much-anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy was released on April 6 and during her appearance on SNL, she let the world in on her big secret – that she is pregnant.
After weeks of public speculation and denying the rumors, the Bronx-native decided to fashionably show off her growing baby bump by wearing a figure-hugging Christian Siriano white gown on the NBC show. When she walked off the stage, she even exclaimed: "I'm free!"
According to reports, the acclaimed female rapper is five months pregnant and is due the first week of July. Click through the gallery to see her maternity style over the past several months and discover how she managed to keep her secret for so long.
© Getty Images
The 25-year-old performed in Miami earlier this April while wearing a voluminous and flowy pink dress with metallic detailing with silver Christian Louboutin heels.
© Getty Images
Wearing a pair of Fashion Nova denim shorts, a loose-fitting black tee and an extravagant jacket with fur lining, the recording artist attended a party in her honor in New York on April 5.
© Getty Images
Christian Siriano was the mastermind behind creating Cardi B's dress for her pregnancy reveal, but he also helped her conceal it for the iHeart Radio Music Awards this March by designing this voluminous dress with dramatic tulle layering on it to conceal any hints of pregnancy. During the awards ceremony, she accepted the award for Best New Artist.
© Getty Images
Nothing about Cardi B is traditional, as she continues to break glass ceilings and challenge the gender norms in the music industry, so it makes sense that her maternity style has been far from "normal" as well. She wore a red patent leather Ralph Lauren jacket with a plunging neckline to attend an NBA game in February.
© Getty Images
A few days prior to that party, Cardi opted for a loose fitting sequined outfit to attend a Romeo Santos concert.© Getty Images
Big prints and a combination of contrasting colors helped hide Cardi's baby bump while attending Marc Jacob's most recent fashion show.
© Getty Images
During New York Fashion Week, Cardi wore a bright green suit with a fur shawl cleverly draped over her stomach.
© Getty Images
The Bodak Yellow singer wore a statement coat to attend Jeremy Scott's show during NYFW, which she kept on the entire time and even posed for pictures with her arm subtely crossed over her stomach.
© Getty Images
In January, Cardi attended the Grammys wearing a theatrical Ashi dress with layers, fabric and volume that would definitely distract from a slight baby bump.
© Getty Images