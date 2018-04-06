No one does business chic quite like Amal Clooney. The human rights attorney constantly turns heads with her designer style, whether she is hitting the red carpet with husband George Clooney or visiting the United Nations. Amal, who is set to co-chair the 2018 Met Gala, has been spending time in New York City as of late teaching at Columbia University's Law School as a visiting professor — during which she’s been giving a lesson in fashion on the streets. Click through the gallery to see the mom-of-two’s best street style looks in the Big Apple and abroad…
Vogue cover star Amal showed off her fashion credentials as she made her way to New York's Columbia Law School for a meeting with UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein. The mom-of-two turned the streets into her personal runway wearing a grey coat, little black dress, Giambattista Valli pumps, Dior sunglasses and $5,050 Pomellato earrings.
A power suit for a powerful lady! The successful attorney stepped out in a black suit — with a Burberry trench coat on hand — for an outing in SoHo.
Amal was spotted leaving her New York apartment wearing high-waisted plaid pants, a black top, Dior handbag, nude Jimmy Choo pumps, geometric ZANZAN sunglasses and a vinyl Diane Von Furstenberg coat.
Amal hit the streets of Manhattan wearing a turquoise Michael Kors trench coat, a black top, a white Emilia Wickstead midi skirt and a pair of black slingback heels, which she teamed with her favorite black Dior bag.
In March, Alexander and Ella Clooney's mother paired a tweed Chanel skirt suit with a white Roger Vivier handbag and her tan Jimmy Choo heels.
For the March For Our Lives event in Washington D.C., Amal stepped out in a pair of chunky boots, a red plaid coat and a black beanie.
Bottega Veneta was the designer behind Amal's red power skirt-suit that she wore with a pair of nude heels and a brown Michael Kors bag to go to a United Nations Security Council meeting in September of 2017.
The human rights attorney proved again that red is her power-color while working in London to discuss international crimes in Syria and Iraq.
