No one does business chic quite like Amal Clooney. The human rights attorney constantly turns heads with her designer style, whether she is hitting the red carpet with husband George Clooney or visiting the United Nations. Amal, who is set to co-chair the 2018 Met Gala, has been spending time in New York City as of late teaching at Columbia University's Law School as a visiting professor — during which she’s been giving a lesson in fashion on the streets. Click through the gallery to see the mom-of-two’s best street style looks in the Big Apple and abroad…

Vogue cover star Amal showed off her fashion credentials as she made her way to New York's Columbia Law School for a meeting with UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein. The mom-of-two turned the streets into her personal runway wearing a grey coat, little black dress, Giambattista Valli pumps, Dior sunglasses and $5,050 Pomellato earrings.

