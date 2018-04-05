Charlotte Casiraghi is without a doubt one of the most fashionable royals out there and is definitely one of the most daring regarding style. The 31-year-old author often chooses unconventional options for red carpet events and other public outings. While she often varies her looks, she always comes back to one: sequins. Ever since she was a teenager, Charlotte has chosen to wear shiny and glittery pieces whether it be on a gown or a cardigan, and she's worn sequins almost everywhere. From galas to horseback riding competitions, Charlotte doesn't hold back on her sparkle, and she shouldn't either as she always pulls off stunning looks. Click through the gallery to discover all the times she's worn sequined pieces - you'll be surprised at how many there have been over the years.
Charlotte Casiraghi, Nicolas Baretzki and Hugh Jackman attended the Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event in New York City on April 4, 2018 where Princess Caroline's daughter stepped out in a sequined sweatshirt.
Charlotte accompanied her now fiancé Dimitri Rassam to the César Film Awards for their red carpet debut as a couple, and wore a short black-sequined dress adorned with purple and green flowers.
The Monaco royal wore a sequined pullover to the Saint Laurent show during the most recent Paris Fashion Week.
Bombers are in style, and Charlotte knows it! She wore this gold sequined piece to attend Gucci's FW '18 show in Milan and paired it with a graphic tee, high waisted pants, a white purse and metallic shoes.
In July 2016, Charlotte wore this elaborate Gucci dress to attend the Vogue Foundation Gala in Paris.
For the 2015 Rose Ball in Monte Carlo, Charlotte opted for a pale pink sequined Chanel Couture dress that had black sequin lining on the pockets and down the middle. Trés chic.
The seasoned equestrian wore a silver sequined bomber while competing at the Gucci Paris Masters competition in 2014.
In 2011, she participated in the same competition and this time wore gold sequined pants and sunglasses to match. The horse's accessories, however, did not have the same glittery effect.
The belle of the front row wore a shiny black dress to attend Chanel Haute Couture FW '11 runway show in Paris.
To attend a Vogue 2011 event hosted by Carine Roitfeld, Charlotte opted for a black top with gold sequined detailing.
During the 2010 International Rome Film Festival, Charlotte attended the La Dolce Vita premiere wearing a grey number with gradient sparkly accents.
For the 100th anniversary of the Russian Ballet in 2009, the Monaco royal wore a raspberry colored satin dress that had sequined sleeves.
For the 2009 Rose Ball, Charlotte wore a strapless black sequined gown.
For the same event in 2007, a young Charlotte wore a black dress with sequins and gauze.
Pairing cardigans with a ball gown is so early 2000s, as modeled by Charlotte at the 2006 Rose Ball.
