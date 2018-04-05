READ MORE +

Charlotte Casiraghi is without a doubt one of the most fashionable royals out there and is definitely one of the most daring regarding style. The 31-year-old author often chooses unconventional options for red carpet events and other public outings. While she often varies her looks, she always comes back to one: sequins. Ever since she was a teenager, Charlotte has chosen to wear shiny and glittery pieces whether it be on a gown or a cardigan, and she's worn sequins almost everywhere. From galas to horseback riding competitions, Charlotte doesn't hold back on her sparkle, and she shouldn't either as she always pulls off stunning looks. Click through the gallery to discover all the times she's worn sequined pieces - you'll be surprised at how many there have been over the years.

Charlotte Casiraghi, Nicolas Baretzki and Hugh Jackman attended the Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event in New York City on April 4, 2018 where Princess Caroline's daughter stepped out in a sequined sweatshirt.

© Getty Images