While everyone is speculating over who will create Meghan Markle's bridal dress for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry this May, others are still fixated on Kate and Pippa Middleton's iconic wedding gowns. Both of their dresses for their big days caused a number of designers to create copy-cat versions of their pricey gowns, but now, H&M has created the most affordable look-alikes yet. For their new wedding collection, the affordable brand released a number of designs for both brides and their guests, and two of them look uncannily similar to the gowns the Middleton sisters wore on their wedding days. For brides-to-be who are looking for budget-friendly options yet want a princess-like dress, this may just be their dream come true. Unlike the original Middleton gowns, which each cost tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars, both H&M options cost less than $300.

