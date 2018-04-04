While everyone is speculating over who will create Meghan Markle's bridal dress for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry this May, others are still fixated on Kate and Pippa Middleton's iconic wedding gowns. Both of their dresses for their big days caused a number of designers to create copy-cat versions of their pricey gowns, but now, H&M has created the most affordable look-alikes yet. For their new wedding collection, the affordable brand released a number of designs for both brides and their guests, and two of them look uncannily similar to the gowns the Middleton sisters wore on their wedding days. For brides-to-be who are looking for budget-friendly options yet want a princess-like dress, this may just be their dream come true. Unlike the original Middleton gowns, which each cost tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars, both H&M options cost less than $300.
Kate Middleton's wedding gown has gone down in history as one of the most elegant and iconic wedding dresses of all time. She married Prince William in 2011 wearing a long-sleeved dress created by English designer Sarah Burton, who is also the creative director of the fashion brand Alexander McQueen. Her dress worth an impressive $434,000 sparked a wave of copy-cat designs, but none as affordable as H&M's take on the Duchess of Cambridge's gown.
H&M's version has the same V-neck design and long lacey sleeves like Kate's wedding gown — but the big difference is that this version costs less than $300, making it perfect for the budget-friendly bride.
Long Lace Dress, $299. hm.com
Pippa's bespoke Giles Deacon creation was as much a trendsetter in the bridal world as her older sister Kate's was. Tailored to fit her like a glove, the gown featured floral lace and had an A-line silhouette to make her look like a princess on her big day.
Show off your shoulders in lovely lace à la Pippa with this beautiful number that won't break the bank. Like the British socialite's wedding dress, this one also features a stand-up scalloped collar and has the added bonus of a subtle back cut-out that's perfect for warm weather.
Long Lace Dress, $249. hm.com
