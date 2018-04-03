Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco is set to wed her fiancé and film producer Dimitri Rassam this June in Sicily. While the mom-of-one has yet to discuss her wedding plans, royal watchers are already speculating what Princess Caroline's daughter will wear for her special day. Since she is a brand ambassador for Gucci and has repeatedly proven to have unconventional style at red carpet events and galas, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if she tapped the fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, to design her wedding gown for the big day and place herself in history as the ultimate regal cool-girl.
In the past year, we've seen a variety of Gucci dresses from the brand's spring/summer, cruise and fall/winter collections that could potentially inspire Charlotte's wedding dress this summer. From structured silhouettes and heavy beading to light textures and sheer detailing, click through the gallery to see the different designer looks that could inspire Grace Kelly's granddaughter's bridal look. It's sure to be exciting!
© Getty Images
For Gucci's cruise 2018 collection, Alessandro was inspired by ancient Greek and Roman aesthetics as well as Renaissance fashion, resulting therefore in gowns fit for classical beauties. For example, this two-toned gown with a slight cut-out on the chest and a floor-length cape, is a silhouette we can picture Charlotte pulling off, especially considering her love for capes and couture.
© Getty Images
Metallic accents and sheer fabrics could also find themselves integrated into Charlotte's royal wedding gown.
© Getty Images
Should Grace Kelly's granddaughter want to show some skin during her Sicily wedding, a chic way to do so is by baring some midriff.
© Getty Images
For Gucci's spring/summer 2018 show, a muted pink gown with a plunging neckline and shoulder detailing made its way down the runway amongst a sea of designs inspired by Roman statues and Egyptian gods.
© Getty Images
Structured shoulder pads and a statement collar made this white gown stand out on the runway.
© Getty Images
A mile-high leg slit turned this fitted gown into a sexy number in the most classical and old Hollywood way.
© Getty Images
For Gucci's fall/winter 2018 collection, named "Cyborg" as a way to show how people reinvent themselves and aren't confined to certain boxes, Alessandro designed a feminine pink ruched dress with a peplum silhouette that could be perfect as a stand-out detail for a wedding dress.
© Getty Images
Charlotte often wears her fair share of sequins and sparkly numbers for public events, so this gown with ruffles could be an inspiration point for when she says "I do."
© Getty Images