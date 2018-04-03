READ MORE +

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco is set to wed her fiancé and film producer Dimitri Rassam this June in Sicily. While the mom-of-one has yet to discuss her wedding plans, royal watchers are already speculating what Princess Caroline's daughter will wear for her special day. Since she is a brand ambassador for Gucci and has repeatedly proven to have unconventional style at red carpet events and galas, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if she tapped the fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, to design her wedding gown for the big day and place herself in history as the ultimate regal cool-girl.

In the past year, we've seen a variety of Gucci dresses from the brand's spring/summer, cruise and fall/winter collections that could potentially inspire Charlotte's wedding dress this summer. From structured silhouettes and heavy beading to light textures and sheer detailing, click through the gallery to see the different designer looks that could inspire Grace Kelly's granddaughter's bridal look. It's sure to be exciting!

