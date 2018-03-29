READ MORE +

As Amal Clooney prepares to co-chair the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2018 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition, HOLA! USA is taking a look at the human rights attorney’s most glamorous red carpet fashion. From her Met Gala debut in 2015 to awards shows, the mom-of-two never disappoints...

Amal made her Met Gala debut alongside husband George Clooney in 2015 attending the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala. The attorney wowed in a tiered Maison Margiela Couture gown by John Galliano.

© Getty Images