As Amal Clooney prepares to co-chair the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2018 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition, HOLA! USA is taking a look at the human rights attorney’s most glamorous red carpet fashion. From her Met Gala debut in 2015 to awards shows, the mom-of-two never disappoints...
Amal made her Met Gala debut alongside husband George Clooney in 2015 attending the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala. The attorney wowed in a tiered Maison Margiela Couture gown by John Galliano.
Amal was a blue beauty donning a flowing Bill Blass gown from the designer's spring 2007 collection to the 2017 premiere of her husband's film Suburbicon in Westwood, California.
Ella and Alexander’s mom exuded Hollywood glamour at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards. Amal stunned for the occasion stepping out in a one-shouldered Dior dress and elbow-length white gloves.
Mrs. Clooney looked sunny in a cornflower yellow, Grecian-inspired Atelier Versace dress during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Amal dazzled at the Berlin premiere of Hail, Caesar! in 2016 wearing a black sequin Yves Saint Laurent gown that featured a tulle overlay.
Amal debuted her baby bump at the 2017 César Awards wearing an ombré feathered gown by Atelier Versace. The Lebanese-British barrister was on hand to support her husband, who was being honored at the event in Paris.
After giving birth to son Alexander and daughter Ella in June 2017, Amal made her return to the red carpet in September at the 74th annual Venice Film Festival. The mom-of-two showed off her post-baby figure in a lilac number by Atelier Versace.
