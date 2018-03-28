READ MORE +

In 1978, Gianni and Donatella Versace launched the brand "Gianni Versace Donna," that later became what we know today as Versace. Over the past 40 years, the brand has survived a tragic family death and an increasingly competitive industry, but has strived throughout the decades with extravagance and luxury to become one of the most iconic brands in fashion history. In honor of the brand’s milestone anniversary, HOLA! USA is taking a look back at some of Versace's stand-out moments; from Naomi Campbell modeling in the '90s to Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammy's dress and Lady Gaga's Super Bowl outfit. Click through to see them all.

© Getty Images