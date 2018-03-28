In 1978, Gianni and Donatella Versace launched the brand "Gianni Versace Donna," that later became what we know today as Versace. Over the past 40 years, the brand has survived a tragic family death and an increasingly competitive industry, but has strived throughout the decades with extravagance and luxury to become one of the most iconic brands in fashion history. In honor of the brand’s milestone anniversary, HOLA! USA is taking a look back at some of Versace's stand-out moments; from Naomi Campbell modeling in the '90s to Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammy's dress and Lady Gaga's Super Bowl outfit. Click through to see them all.
Princess Diana and Gianni were close friends, and she wore one of his purple pieces with Jimmy Choo shoes to a gala in 1966.
Naomi Campbell walked the runway wearing a piece from Versace's 1991 "pop collection" that featured Andy Warhol's colorful Marilyn Monroe prints.
Gianni's final couture collection in 1997 featured gold mesh gowns that years later, Donatella would revive in an epic way.
Helena Christensen was one of the supermodels to walk the 1992 runway for Versace's bondage collection.
Elizabeth Hurley wow-ed the world when she wore a safety-pin Versace dress to go to a party with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant in 1994.
Jennifer Lopez's famous green Versace dress made the fashion world explode back in 2000 at the 42nd Grammy Awards, and more than a decade later, it's still considered one of the most iconic dresses of all time.
For the 2007 Academy Awards, Penélope Cruz stunned wearing a blush-toned Atelier Versace gown that is still considered one of the best Oscars dress of all-time.
Donatella attended an H&M store event to celebrate the launch of their collaboration with Versace in 2011.
In September 2017, Donatella shocked the world by inviting '90s supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen to close the Versace runway show as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death.
Donatella designed Kylie Jenner's dress for the Met gala in 2017 to celebrate the inauguration of the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" exhibit.
Encrusted with Swarovski crystals from head to toe, Lady Gaga undoubtedly shined during her Half Time performance at the 2017 Super Bowl wearing custom Atelier Versace.
