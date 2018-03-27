READ MORE +

There is no doubt that Spain's Queen Letizia wears the pants in her royal family. The glamorous mom-of-two has proven time and time again that you can look elegant and composed without donning a dress or gown.

Queen Letizia wore a powerful red pantsuit, by Argentine designer Roberto Torretta, to the Commemoration of Capitulations of Valladolid with her husband King Felipe VI on March 22.

