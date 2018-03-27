There is no doubt that Spain's Queen Letizia wears the pants in her royal family. The glamorous mom-of-two has proven time and time again that you can look elegant and composed without donning a dress or gown.
Queen Letizia wore a powerful red pantsuit, by Argentine designer Roberto Torretta, to the Commemoration of Capitulations of Valladolid with her husband King Felipe VI on March 22.
© Getty Images
Simple, yet chic! Letizia opted for black slacks that featured a slight flair, which she paired with a white button up blouse to meet with Club Estudiantes SAD Foundation members at Zarzuela Palace in Spain.
Photo: Getty Images
Keeping things professional and classy, Queen Letizia wore a navy speckled tweed suit by BOSS for audiences held at Zarzuela Palace. The ever-chic monarch accessorized her look with Coolook Big Ameba earrings and deep blue patent leather pumps.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in white stepping out wearing high-waisted trousers and a matching jacket for a 2017 Rare Diseases Day event held at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain.
Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain wore her trusty black trousers, which she paired with a white pussy bow blouse and color block jacket, to the Agroexpo Agriculture International Fair in Don Benito, Spain.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Letizia donned contemporary dark blue trousers that featured side contrast stripes by BOSS, which she paired with a relaxed Mango blouse to attend audiences at Zarzuela Palace in October 2016.
Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
The lady in red - pants! The Spanish monarch opted for a pair of vibrant Uterque button culottes and matching shoes paired with a white BOSS blouse to attend Red Cross fundraising day in October 2016.
Photo: DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress DPA/PA Images
No white after Labor Day doesn't apply to Letizia! The stylish royal stepped out for the opening of 2016-2017 vocational training course at the Secondary School Plurilingüe San Rosendo in October 2016 wearing white Massimo Dutti cropped trousers and a beige Uterque herringbone swing coat.
Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Leitizia swapped her pants for a jumpsuit! The monarch showed off her trim figuring donning a sleeveless crepe jumpsuit by BOSS to the 'El Economista' 10th Anniversary event held at Madrid's Hotel Villa Magna in June of 2016.
Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
The Queen of Spain looked rocker chic in May sporting black leather culottes by Uterque and a colorful striped jacket by the same brand to the opening of the 2016 International Seminar on Language and Journalism in San Millan de la Cogolla, Spain.
Photo: Andrews Archie ABACA / PA Images
In El Salvador the stylish royal paired her gray pant suit with matching flat shoes.
Photo: ¡Hola!
Letizia wowed back in 2013 wearing a chic BOSS jumpsuit that she accesorized with a gold metallic belt and open-toe booties.
Photo: Gtres
Letizia looked professional in a black, white and grey ensemble. The Queen wore grey trousers by BOSS paired with a black Zara cape to meet with the Spanish Committee of Representatives for People with Disabilities in April 2016.
Photo: Andrews Archie ABACA/PA Images
Queen Letizia was the woman in black! The mom-of-two paired her Hugo Black black trousers with a sleeveless, peplum vest top by Felipe Varela for the El Barco de Vapor and Juvenil Gran Angular Awards held in April 2016 at Madrid's Royal Post Office.
Photo: Borja B Hojas ABACA USA/PA Images
King Felipe's wife added a splah of color to her grey pants with a soft pink BOSS Hugo Boss cashmere cocoon coat. for an official meeting at Zarzuela Palace.
Photo: Blanco Victor J ABACA USA/PA Images
Letizia added a pop of color with a red over coat during her 2015 trip to Hondurus.
Photos: ¡Hola!
While visiting Morocco with her husband in July 2014, Queen Letizia kept cool in an all white Felipe Varela suit and peep toe pumps.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked stunning in a sleeveless black Felipe Varela jumpsuit with Swarovski crystal detailing at the opening ceremony of the Princess of Asturias Awards in October 2015.
Photo: ¡Hola!
In El Salvador the Queen wore black pants with ballerina shoes, topping off the smart-casual combination with a gray jacket.
Photo: ¡Hola!
On her way to a meeting in December 2014, the Spanish monarch opted for a navy hue sporting her long BOSS coat and slacks.
Photo: Getty Images
While on holiday in Mallorca in August 2014, Letizia showed how dressing down can still look chic in BOSS Orange aztec print pants.
Photo: Getty Images