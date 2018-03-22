While celebrities may have amazing style on their own, it's typically thanks to their talented stylists that they're able to wear some of the most coveteted runway pieces on the red carpets. Selena Gomez, for example, works with the #1 most powerful stylist in Hollywood (according to the Hollywood Reporter), Kate Young. Kate also works with A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, and Natalie Portman who frequently make the best-dressed lists for their impeccable style.
Anita Patrickson has been helping Mexican actress Eiza González with her style choices this past award season, where the Baby Driver actress drew attention for her exceptional red carpet fashion.
Ah yes, Jennifer Lopez, the ultimate Latina style icon. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are the fashion duo behind some of J.Lo's best looks, including the princess-like gown she wore to the 2015 Academy Awards, and they've been working with her for years!
Camila Cabello and Jennifer Mazur started working together in September 2017, and Jennifer has since come up with some of Camila’s most stand-out looks, like the blue Ralph & Russo gown she wore to the Brit Awards 2018.
Ranked #23 on the Hollywood Reporter's list is Annabelle Harron, who dresses mega-stars like Salma Hayek and Oprah Winfrey.
