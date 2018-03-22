READ MORE +

While celebrities may have amazing style on their own, it's typically thanks to their talented stylists that they're able to wear some of the most coveteted runway pieces on the red carpets. Selena Gomez, for example, works with the #1 most powerful stylist in Hollywood (according to the Hollywood Reporter), Kate Young. Kate also works with A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, and Natalie Portman who frequently make the best-dressed lists for their impeccable style.

