After being in the spotlight for close to 20 years, it only makes sense that Jennifer Lopez has become a fashion icon for other Hollywood celebrities. For example, J.Lo's plunging Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards appears to have inspired the recent green gown Eiza González wore for an event in March of 2018. Interested to know who else has been inspired by the Puerto Rican star? Click through the gallery to find out...

Photos: Getty Images