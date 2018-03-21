After being in the spotlight for close to 20 years, it only makes sense that Jennifer Lopez has become a fashion icon for other Hollywood celebrities. For example, J.Lo's plunging Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards appears to have inspired the recent green gown Eiza González wore for an event in March of 2018. Interested to know who else has been inspired by the Puerto Rican star? Click through the gallery to find out...
Photos: Getty Images
Last year, J.Lo uploaded a photo to her Instagram of herself sporting a high ponytail that emphasized her baby hairs. Supermodel Joan Smalls channeled the singer's bold style with a high up-do and a strong focus on her baby hairs as well. The Puerto Rican model added gold hoop earrings to the look as well, making her look even more similar to Jennifer's.
Photos: Instagram/jlo/Getty Images
For a holiday party in 2017, Jennifer stunned in a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble, and for Anitta's first-ever US performance, she wore the same sparkly designer pants and added a sheer and shimmery top to make the look her own.
Photos: Instagram/@jlo,@anitta
For those who think that velour suits were left behind in the early 2000s, think again. In 2012, J.Lo rocked a red velour suit while out and about in London, and more recently, Blake Lively wore a brown velour suit to a Tod's event in New York.
Photos: Getty Images/Instagram/blakelively
Jennifer doesn't just inspire red carpet and day-to-day looks, but concert ensembles as well. In 2014, J.Lo wore a sparkly silver number with fringe detailing during a concert in Vancouver, and a year later, Taylor Swift replicated the look and gave it her own spin for her 1989 tour.
Photos: Getty Images
Beyoncé has followed J.Lo's style steps more than once, and one example of that is the semi-sheer white gown she wore to the 2014 Grammys; Jennifer worn a similar look just the year before to the Golden Globes.
Photos: Getty Images