For Eva Longoria, maternity style is all about flaunting her baby bump. The actress has shown off both comfy and fashionable looks during her pregnancy whether she is on the red carpet or out and about Los Angeles. Click through for a look at the mom-to-be's maternity style.

Eva sported a tank that read “Mama Bear” while working on the pilot for Grand Hotel on March 19 in Miami Beach. The mom-to-be, who looked comfy in leggings and sneakers, is an executive producer for the ABC soap drama.

Photo: © 2018 Flight Photo Agency/The Grosby Group