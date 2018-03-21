For Eva Longoria, maternity style is all about flaunting her baby bump. The actress has shown off both comfy and fashionable looks during her pregnancy whether she is on the red carpet or out and about Los Angeles. Click through for a look at the mom-to-be's maternity style.
Eva sported a tank that read “Mama Bear” while working on the pilot for Grand Hotel on March 19 in Miami Beach. The mom-to-be, who looked comfy in leggings and sneakers, is an executive producer for the ABC soap drama.
Eva Longoria was thinking of spring wearing a strapless print dress by Melissa Odabash Design while onboard a yacht in Miami Beach.
Eva Longoria her 43rd birthday on March 15 by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump in a long black dress, which she sweetly captioned: "I can’t believe on this birthday I have a pending birth inside of me! Thank you all for the birthday wishes already! It’s been an amazing year, but my greatest gift? Already got it 💛💛💛👼🏻."
At the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, the Desperate Housewives alum wore an olive green Tom Ford dress, a black Stella McCartney coat and a pair of strappy Gianvito Rossi heels.
The Hollywood star looked cozy wearing a grey hoodie by Sundry that read "Less Monday More Sunday."
Eva looked pretty in pink at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in February. At six-months pregnant, she fearlesly wore high heels which she elegantly paired with a nude slipdress from Nili Lotan and a mauve duster coat by designer Juan Carlos Obando.
The TV star channeled her inner New Yorker as she stepped out in an all-black outfit to run errands in L.A. on February 22.
Eva Longoria made a floral statement stepping out in a daisy print crepe jumpsuit in Los Angeles on January 25.
Eva Longoria’s baby bump made its red carpet debut at the 75th annual Golden Globes on January 7. José 'Pepe' Bastón's wife had that pregnancy glow as she walked the carpet cradling her growing bump in a plunging Genny gown.
When she's not attending an awards show or walking the red carpet, Eva opts for comfort like sweats and sneakers, which she wore during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles with her husband.
The mom-to-be sported a LBD by Saint Laurent Paris that featured ruffled sleeves for the annual Producers Guild Awards in January. Eva completed her look with strappy sandals.
