Flower power! These royal ladies have taken floral prints and added their own twist. With the arrival of spring, celebrate some of Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal ladies' best floral moments.
In 2017, Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in similar green floral fashion. Prince William's wife wore a Prada dress, while the Spanish monarch donned an almost identical design by Zara.
© Getty Images
Princess Madeleine's pale blue ensemble featured a perfect blend of flowers to match her hat during sister Crown Princess Victoria's birthday celebrations in Stockholm.
© WireImage
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's pink flowers flowed down her floor-length skirt, making her one of the standouts during Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia's wedding in 2015.
© Getty Images
Queen Maxima looked elegant in a blue dress during a benefit gala dinner for the Princess Maxima Center for children in Amsterdam.
© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte carried her first posey as she walked hand-in-hand with her mother upon her arrival to Berlin Airport. The tiny Princess wore a darling blue floral print dress and finished her look with a matching bow and shoes.
© Getty Images
It may have been snowing in Norway, but Kate Middleton brought the sunshine inside a reception dinner held in her and Prince William's honor, wearing an elegant gold gown by Erdem in 2017.
© Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, who prefers to stick to solid colors, had some fun with her look during a stop at Canada House with Prince Philip in 2017.
© Getty Images
Rain showers made Crown Princess of Mary's white floral gown pop as she stood next to husband Crown Prince Frederik during King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway's joint 80th birthday celebrations.
© Getty Images
Princess Eugenie was on trend with her choice of a red floral mini dress at the 2017 UNAIDS Gala.
© WireImage
In another show-stopping floral look, Maxima didn't just show off the flowers in her hands, but on her skirt during King Willem-Alexander's birthday celebration.
© Getty Images
Princess Estelle proved that even the smallest royals have style too! Although the celebration was in honor of her little brother Prince Oscar, Crown Princess Victoria's daughter had all eyes on her in an all-white floral dress.
© Getty Images
Princess Sofia of Sweden dressed up her baby bump in flowers during Crown Princess Victoria's birthday celebrations.
© Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, dressed for the occasion during her appearance at the Sandringham Flower Show with Prince Charles in 2012.
© Getty Images
Always one to remain subtle with her fashion choices, Queen Rania of Jordan put a little spring in her skirt in 2017 when she attended the BoFVOICES event in England.
© Getty Images
Sophie of Wessex braved the chill of winter with this design worn to Christmas Day Church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in 2017.
© Getty Images