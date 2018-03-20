READ MORE +

Flower power! These royal ladies have taken floral prints and added their own twist. With the arrival of spring, celebrate some of Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal ladies' best floral moments.

In 2017, Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in similar green floral fashion. Prince William's wife wore a Prada dress, while the Spanish monarch donned an almost identical design by Zara.

