Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and Charlotte Casiraghi.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall isn't let being pregnant cramp her style! The British royal wore some seriously trendy beige suede thigh-high boots to Ladies Day of the Cheltenham horse racing festival on March 14.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Zara Tindall kept her growing bump under wraps in a black coat at Cheltenham a day earlier, sporting a grey fedora and lending her outfit a pop of color with a red handbag.
Photo: Getty Imags
Queen Letizia looked perfectly polished wearing a tweed skirt suit by her go-to brand Hugo Boss. The monarch wore the chic separates for a Rare Diseases Day meeting at the Goya Theater.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
On March 12, pregnant Duchess Kate looked elegant in a navy blue coat and dress by luxury label Beulah London as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with Prince William, Prince Harry and Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle for the Commonwealth Day service.
Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie wore a Princess Diana-style tartan blazer and some funky booties at the We Day UK event held at Wembley Arena in London.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice of York also stepped out for We Day UK at Wembley, in a monochrome look with printed miniskirt.
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands also showed she's mad for plaid in a patterned pencil skirt worn with a deep burgundy velvet top. The royal was visiting the opening of the World Horti Center, the international knowledge and innovation center for greenhouse horticulture in Naaldwijk, Netherlands.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Sweden's future Queens, first-in-line Crown Princess Victoria and her daughter, second-in-line Princess Estelle, had a royal twinning moment in dark coats with fur collars, and cute winter boots.
Photo: Getty Images
Visiting Canada with husband King Philippe, Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid tribute to her host country's flag with a bright red cape and matching hat.
Photo: Getty Images
Dutch Queen Maxima was perfectly coordinated in green and grey at the Expertise Center for Endometriosis in Balance at HMC Bronovo Hospital in The Hague.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Kate Middleton braved the cold recycling her Seraphine "Marlene" dress as she stepped out on March 7 to visit Place2Be’s new headquarters in London. The Duchess first wore the navy piece during her trip to Norway. The 36-year-old paired her dress with matching Stuart Weitzman high heels and a Mulberry clutch.
Photo: Getty Images
The day before, the pregnant royal recycled a cream maternity coat by Jojo Maman Bebe as she met with the charity Family Links during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, England. The Duchess last wore the wool blend Princess Line coat when she visited the set of Downton Abbey in March 2015 while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.
Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was walking tall in her favorite red suede Magrit boots and a patterned Carolina Herrera skirt as she received the Spanish Winter Olympics Team at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace. The monarch completed her look with a simple BOSS turtleneck.
Photo: Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline, stepped out with boyfriend Dimitri Rassan at the Cesar Film Awards in Paris. Making her red carpet debut with her real-life leading man, Grace Kelly's granddaughter looked glamorous in a long-sleeved floral mini dress and sheer black stockings.
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images
Princess Caroline's younger daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover experienced the autumn wonderland at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show wearing a classic bouclé coat by the brand.
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Alexandra's cousin, Pauline Ducruet – daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco – also stepped out for the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chanel
Queen Letizia of Spain showed us how to do rainy weather dressing in style in a wrap coat and patent leather heels for the Digitalizadas presentation held at the Reyes Catolicos Hotel in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Underneath the wrap coat, Queen Letizia wore this petrol blue tea dress by Italian brand Bottega Veneta.
Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
British royal Lady Amelia Windsor wore hot pink as she checked out the Valentino show at PFW on March 4.
Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images