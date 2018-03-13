READ MORE +

Meghan Markle made her first official appearance with Queen Elizabeth on Monday, March 12 at a service to mark Commonwealth Day – and she certainly made an impression with her chic cream and navy ensemble, finished off with a pretty beret by milliner Stephen Jones. And though Prince Harry's wife-to-be was perfectly classic in her outfit choice, her headwear in fact tapped into one of this spring's biggest trends. That's right, the beret has been all over the runways and is prominent in street style – so if you're going to add any accessory to your wardrobe this season, let it be a beret.

Scroll through for some looks perfect for your own royal style.

© Getty Images