The Oscars are known for having the most glamorous red carpet of them all, and for this year's 90th annual Academy Awards, we saw an array of elegant designs and many of them followed the same trend. Click through the gallery to discover the best red carpet trends of this year's Oscars looks.
RED: (From left to right) Allison Janney, Leslie Mann, Meryl Street and Sofia Carson© Getty Images
SILVER: (From left to right) Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock and Gal Gadot© Getty Images
SIMPLE SOLIDS: (From left to right) Eiza Gonzalez, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Ashley Judd© Getty Images
ALL-WHITE: (From left to right) Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Mary J. Blige and Jane Fonda© Getty Images
BLUSH TONES: (From left to right) Allison Williams, Elisabeth Moss, Abbie Cornish and Gina Rodriguez© Getty Images
SHADES OF BLUE: (From left to right) Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Kelly Marie Tran and Jennifer Garner
TULLE: Lindsey Vonn, Haley Bennett, Taraji P. Henson, Beanie Feldstein© Getty Images
FLORALS: (From left to right) Louise Roe, Whoopie Goldberg, Paz Vega, Andra Day
