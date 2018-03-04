READ MORE +

The Oscars are known for having the most glamorous red carpet of them all, and for this year's 90th annual Academy Awards, we saw an array of elegant designs and many of them followed the same trend. Click through the gallery to discover the best red carpet trends of this year's Oscars looks.

RED: (From left to right) Allison Janney, Leslie Mann, Meryl Street and Sofia Carson

