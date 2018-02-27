Paris Fashion Week: The best moments on and off the runway

From the front row to backstage, follow your favorite royals, celebrities, bloggers, models and more as they make their way around the hottest Paris Fashion Week shows and parties this season.
Pauline Ducruet, daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco, struck a pose showing off her stylish ensemble before attending the Christian Dior show.
© Getty Images
Pauline wasn't the only member of her royal family at the Paris shows! Princess Grace's oldest granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi (second from the left), hit the Paris Fashion Week circuit attending the Saint Laurent show. The Monaco royal was in good company sitting alongside Catherine Deneuve, Francois-Henri Pinault and Zoe Kravitz.
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
After working the runways of Milan, Kaia Gerber flocked to Paris where she walked in the Saint Laurent show modeling a chic LBD.
© Getty Images
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showcased her trim legs in leather shorts at the Saint Laurent show.
© Getty Images
Say cheese! Kate Moss smiled for the cameras while sitting in the front row at the Saint Laurent show on February 27.
© Getty Images
Cara Delevingne flashed her toned abs at the Christian Dior presentation.
© Getty Images
For the Fall/Winter '18 installment of Christian Dior, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri decided to decorate the space with larger-than-reality size cut-outs of fashion magazines.
© Getty Images
Talk about couple style goals! Olivia Palermo and her husband Johannes Huebl coordinated their outfits for the Christian Dior show.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Mexican pop singer, Belinda Peregrin, posed with Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri after the presentation, wearing one of the house's designs.
© Getty Images
The OG supermodel, Kate Moss, was spotted out and about wearing a fur jacket and heeled knee-boots in Paris during fashion week.
© Getty Images
Extra-large straw hats were front and center at the Jacquemus show.
© Getty Images
Gigi Hadid turned the streets of Paris into her personal runway sporting a neutral-colored ensemble on February 27.
Photo: Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto
Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus announced to the attendees of his show that he will be launching a menswear line — via his sweatshirt.
© Getty Images