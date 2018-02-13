You don’t have to break the bank to dress like royalty! Though they may wear tiaras and designers every now and then, these royal ladies know how to look regal on a budget wearing designs by Zara. From Queen Letizia to Kate Middleton, click through to see which royals fancy the high street brand…
The Duchess of Cambridge found the perfect summer dress for her appearance at the 2018 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. Kate wore this striped off-the-shoulder frock from Zara, that originally retailed for $69, to run after her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Letizia looked lovely in lace sporting a pink floral design by Zara to the Innovation and Design Awards on February 12, 2018 in Mostoles, Spain.
© Getty Images
On October 17, Spain's Queen Letizia showed her love for one of her country's most popular fashion exports – Zara – wearing a green floral printed midi dress to attend an audience at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The machine-washable piece retails for $89.90 on zara.com.
Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage, zara.com
On September 27, 2017, Queen Letizia accessorized her chic ensemble with this chain-embellished purse from Zara's fall collection to check out a vocational training course in Teruel, Spain. The laser cut leather crossbody bag is embossed with sketches of faces and retails for $119.
Photos: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/WireImage, zara.com
Queen Letizia looked pretty in pink attending a meeting at the Foundation Against Drugs on July 4, 2017 wearing a frilled top ($49.90) and matching high-waist trousers ($49.90) from Zara.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice paired her $149 bird printed Zara jacket with a black dress and blush heels to attend the launch of The Ned in London with her mom Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia was the lady in red sporting a $169 round neck coat that featured long sleeves and frilled cuff details to deliver acreditations to the new Spain Brand Honorary Ambassadors at the Reina Sofia Museum in March 2017.
Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wife Princess Sofia loves her country's brand H&M, but for the 2016 opening of the 'Porphyry: The Royal Stone' exhibition at the Sven-Harrys art museum, the royal opted for a color block dress from Zara.
Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended the 2017 premiere of Jaha's Promise in Copenhagen wearing a $99.99 Zara crepe frock coat that featured an inverted collar.
Photo: Scanpix ©
Kate Middleton attended the 2011 nuptials of a friend wearing a Zara geometric print dress, which she paired with a Philip Treacy hat.
Photo: ndigo/Getty Images
Queen Letizia made a floral statement in July 2016 donning a $49.99 floral dress from the Spanish clothing store, which she paired with Prada heels.
Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge looked casual, yet chic wearing a pair of Zara mid-rise biker trousers for a morning safari at Kaziranga National Park, during her 2016 royal tour of India.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
For a 2016 visit to Madrid's Prado museum, Queen Letizia showed that swoon-worthy jewels don't have to break the bank. The Spanish monarch accesorized her look with a pair of gem-encrusted Zara earrings that cost just $19.99.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled accessorizing her Roland Mouret evening gown with a $35 Zara necklace for the 2013 premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in London.
Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images