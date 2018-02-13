READ MORE +

You don’t have to break the bank to dress like royalty! Though they may wear tiaras and designers every now and then, these royal ladies know how to look regal on a budget wearing designs by Zara. From Queen Letizia to Kate Middleton, click through to see which royals fancy the high street brand…

The Duchess of Cambridge found the perfect summer dress for her appearance at the 2018 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. Kate wore this striped off-the-shoulder frock from Zara, that originally retailed for $69, to run after her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage