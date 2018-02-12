After 37 years of running the Carolina Herrera brand, the renowned Venezuelan designer is taking her final bow this Fashion Week. To celebrate her career and her many accomplishments, HOLA! USA is taking a look at some of the highlights over the years and several of her iconic designs worn by her impressive celebrity clientele. From Caroline Kennedy and Queen Letizia to Taylor Swift and Emmy Rossum, click through the gallery to step back in time and discover the world of Herrera.
© Getty Images
In 1986, Carolina designed Caroline Kennedy's wedding gown upon former First Lady Jacqueline Onassis' request. A year later, the designer would launch her now extremely coveted bridal line.
© Getty Images
In 1987, Carolina launched her first eponymous fragrance. The brand would later go on to release 75 more.
Photo: Courtesy of Macy's© Getty Images
In 1996, Carolina Herrera De Baez joined her mother at the company and took over the role of creative director at Herrera’s House of Fragrances.
© Getty Images
In 2004, Renée Zellweger won the Oscar for her supporting role in Cold Mountain while wearing a white tafetta Carolina Herrera number.
© Getty Images
Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, wore this elegant gown to a state dinner with France's former President Francois Hollande. "Liberty blue" is appropriately the name of the color of Michelle's skirt, the black bodice is intricately beaded and the velvet sash cinches her waist to create a sophisticated silhouette.
© Getty Images
For the 71st annual Golden Globe awards in 2014, Taylor Swift stunned in a strapless two-toned Carolina Herrera gown that landed her on multiple best-dressed lists.
© Getty Images
In 2015, Carolina Herrera became the first designer to hold a fashion show at the New York Frick Collection museum while presenting her Fall/Winter '15 collection.
© Getty Images
After working together for many years, in 2017 Emmy Rossum decided to say "I do" wearing a Carolina Herrera bridal dress.
Photo: Instagram /emmy
In 2016, the brand launched their fragrance "Good Girl." Supermodel Karlie Kloss fronted the campaign.
© Getty Images
Designer Wes Gordon, who has worked closely with Carolina for the past two seasons, will take over the designer's eponymous brand as its new global creative director. "Just don't say I'm retiring," she told the New York Times.
© Getty Images