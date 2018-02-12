READ MORE +

After 37 years of running the Carolina Herrera brand, the renowned Venezuelan designer is taking her final bow this Fashion Week. To celebrate her career and her many accomplishments, HOLA! USA is taking a look at some of the highlights over the years and several of her iconic designs worn by her impressive celebrity clientele. From Caroline Kennedy and Queen Letizia to Taylor Swift and Emmy Rossum, click through the gallery to step back in time and discover the world of Herrera.

