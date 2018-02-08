From the front row to backstage, follow your favorite royals, celebrities, bloggers, models and more as they make their way around the hottest New York Fashion Week shows and parties this season.
Despacito! Águeda López rocked an interesting jacket number while walking the runway for Custo Barcelona during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on February 10. Her husband Luis Fonsi took to Instagram to show his pride, writing: "I love seeing her in action!"
Mr. Roboto! The Philipp Plein show in NYC opened like a science fiction movie: Irina Shayk made her way down the runway while holding hands with a robot as snow fell around them. The 32-year-old model flaunted a fabulous figure in a form-fitting suit, during the ski-inspired show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
They've got a passion for fashion! Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon, Cardi B and Brad Walsh had front row seats for the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Grand Lodge on February 10. The stylish group was also joined by stars like Sarah Rafferty, Nastia Liukin, Jaimie Alexander and Coco Rocha.
The group of celebs cheered on Selma Blair, who was among celebrities that walked the runway in Christian's show. Also strutting new designs at the February 10 event were actress Danielle Brooks and model Ashley Graham.
Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich caught up with Salma Hayek Pinault at the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on February 9. The threesome matched in dark ensembles.
Kaia Gerber can't be stopped! Cindy Crawford's daughter looked '80s glam as she walked the runway at Tom Ford's fall/winter 2018 womenswear fashion show held at the Park Avenue Armory.
Joan Smalls's runway look had us going wild, modeling a cheetah coat during the Tom Ford fashion show.
Zayn Malik, Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz, La La Anthony, Maya Thurman-Hawke and Christian Combs had a front row seat at Tom Ford's fashion show in New York City.
Making Zoolander proud! Justin Theroux gave his best blue steel face at the Adam Selman presentation.
Ciara and Russell Wilson, who looked fresh off the runway outside of the Tom Ford presentation, took to the streets of NYC to show off their coupled-up fashion week street style.
Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller, Zoey Deutch, Maggie Q and Liu Shishi were rays of sunshine in the front row at Tory Burch's colorful presentation.
Gigi Hadid matched her pink wig with her tights as she showcased a look on the runway during the Jeremy Scott show.
Off the runway, Cardi B showed off her fashion week style sitting in the front row at Jeremy Scott's presentation.
Supermodel Heidi Klum (Zuhair Murad) and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo were both sights for sore eyes at the amfAR Gala on February 7.
Runway veteran Joan Smalls wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana suit to the amfAR Gala during New York Fshion Week.
Designer Victoria Beckham showed off her posh street style as she took to the street of New York City on February 8,
Olivia Palermo and Alexa Chung sat front row at the Noon by Noor show held at Spring Studios on February 8.
Kendall Jenner and Danielle Cathari looked cool sporting head-to-toe athleisure at the presentation for Adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari.
Hailey Baldwin was the lady in red at a presentation for Adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari on February 8.
