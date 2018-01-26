READ MORE +

Alessandra de Osma may have married a royal — Prince Christian of Hanover, whose step-siblings include Monaco royals Pierre, Charlotte and Andrea Casiraghi — but the Peruvian beauty was long known as the "Princess of the Andes." Whether she’s at a royal wedding or hitting fashion week, Alessandra always makes a stylish statement. Click through for a look at her most fashionable moments…

Alessandra played up her Latin American roots wearing an embroidered fuchsia dress with matching Aquazzura pumps and ladylike accents at the neck and sleeves to the wedding of Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva in 2017.

© Getty Images