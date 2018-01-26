Alessandra de Osma may have married a royal — Prince Christian of Hanover, whose step-siblings include Monaco royals Pierre, Charlotte and Andrea Casiraghi — but the Peruvian beauty was long known as the "Princess of the Andes." Whether she’s at a royal wedding or hitting fashion week, Alessandra always makes a stylish statement. Click through for a look at her most fashionable moments…
Alessandra played up her Latin American roots wearing an embroidered fuchsia dress with matching Aquazzura pumps and ladylike accents at the neck and sleeves to the wedding of Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva in 2017.
© Getty Images
The then-bride-to-be, known as Sassa, visited Barcelona's Bridal Fashion Week in 2017 wearing a fashion-forward black ensemble featuring fringed hems, which she paired with black sandals and a blue handbag.
© Getty Images
Alessandra was a vision in a frothy white confection as she posed with Prince Christian at the 2017 Rose Ball in Monaco.
© Getty Images
To celebrate Roberto Coin and Aguayo jewelry in Madrid in 2016, the Peruvian stunner turned up in a beautifully bedecked black dress, which she accessorized with metallic-silver pumps.
© Getty Images
At the 2016 Dior Cruise show, Sassa slipped into a white dress with a zipper enclosure in the front, which she topped off with a pretty periwinkle coat.
© Getty Images
Alessandra was a golden goddess at Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi's wedding to Beatrice Borromeo in Italy, which she attended with Prince Christian in 2015.
© Getty Images
The statuesque brunette was well-coordinated wearing a dress and matching overcoat in Stressa, Italy for Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's 2015 wedding.
© Getty Images
For the Telva Beauty Awards in 2017, the stylish royal looked effortlessly chic slipping into a pair of brown slacks, which she paired with a pretty ruffled blue shirt.
© Getty Images
The Peruvian beauty made a floral statement walking the red carpet at the Vogue Joyas Awards held at Madrid’s Stock Exchange building in 2014.
© Getty Images
Alessandra was a ray of sunshine at the Jorge Vazquez show in early 2017, where she sported a fringed gold top with black leggings.
© Getty Images
Prince Christian's wife wore a striking, striped satin dress with a lapel to the 2014 Telva Beauty Awards in Madrid.
© Getty Images
Alessandra certainly looked like royalty as she arrived to the XIV Marie Claire Prix de la Moda Awards in Madrid back in 2016 wearing a baby-blue gown that featured a peekaboo bodice and a furry topper.
© Getty Images