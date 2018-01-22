SAG Awards 2018: The head-turning red carpet fashion look by look

Another Sunday in January which means another red carpet during awards season. Celebrities hit the SAG Awards in style from Gina Rodriguez to Reese Witherspoon. Take a look at the stunning gowns and dapper tuxes.
Gina Rodriguez© Getty Images
Dasha Polanco© Getty Images
Allison Williams - Ralph & Russo, Christian Louboutin heels, Ana Khouri and Fernando Jorge jewels
© Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown - Calvin Klein by Appointment and Converse with Dakota Fanning© Getty Images
Abbie Cornish
© Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgaard© Getty Images
Danielle Brooks - Marc Bouwer and Allison Janney - Yanina Couture© Getty Images
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh© Getty Images
Diane Guerrero© Getty Images
Chrissy Metz - Kate Spade New York
© Getty Images
Connie Britton
© WireImage
Alison Brie - in Dundas - and Dave Franco
© Getty Images
Laura Gómez© Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss - Adam Selman© Getty Images
Nicole Kidman (in Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Omega watch, and Harry Winston jewelry with Keith Urban© Getty Images
Noah Schnap - Stella McCartney© Getty Images
Halle Berry - Pamella Roland
© Getty Images
Justin Hartley - Yves Saint Laurent
© Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o - Ralph and Russo, Niwaka jewels, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Tyler Ellis clutch© Getty Images
Goldie Hawn (in Monique Lhuillier) and Kate Hudson (in Valentino)© Getty Images
Kristen Bell - J. Mendel© Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan (in Louis Vuitton), Laurie Metcalf, Greta Gerwig (in Bottega Veneta) and Timothee Chalamet© Getty Images
Laura Dern (in Dior) and Reese Witherspoon (in Zac Posen)© Getty Images
Mary J. Blige© Getty Images
Laura Linney - J. Mendel© Getty Images
Madeline Brewer - Reem Acra© WireImage
Mandy Moore© Getty Images
Margot Robbie - Miu Miu© Getty Images
Yara Shahidi - Ralph Lauren© Getty Images
Marisa Tomei© Getty Images
Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer - in Christian Dior Haute Couture - and Joe Keery© WireImage
Tracee Ellis Ross - Ralph & Russo© Getty Images
Olivia Munn© WireImage
Samira Wiley - Tadashi Shoji with Lauren Morelli© Getty Images
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb - both in Prada© Getty Images
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis© Getty Images
Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno© Getty Images