1 / 38

SAG Awards 2018: The head-turning red carpet fashion look by look

Go to Fashion

gina-rodriguez-sags
READ MORE +

Another Sunday in January which means another red carpet during awards season. Celebrities hit the SAG Awards in style from Gina Rodriguez to Reese Witherspoon. Take a look at the stunning gowns and dapper tuxes.

 

Gina Rodriguez

© Getty Images
share
dasha-polanco-sags
READ MORE +

Dasha Polanco

© Getty Images
share
allison-williams-sags
READ MORE +

Allison Williams - Ralph & Russo, Christian Louboutin heels, Ana Khouri and Fernando Jorge jewels

 

 

© Getty Images
share
dakota-fanning-sags
READ MORE +

Millie Bobby Brown - Calvin Klein by Appointment and Converse with Dakota Fanning

© Getty Images
share
abbie-cornish-sags
READ MORE +

Abbie Cornish

 

© Getty Images
share
alexander-skarsgaard-sags
READ MORE +

Alexander Skarsgaard

© Getty Images
share
allison-janney-danielle-brooks-sags
READ MORE +

Danielle Brooks - Marc Bouwer and Allison Janney - Yanina Couture

© Getty Images
share
john-stamos-sags
READ MORE +

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

© Getty Images
share
diane-guerrero-sags
READ MORE +

Diane Guerrero

© Getty Images
share
chrissy-metz-sags
READ MORE +

Chrissy Metz - Kate Spade New York

 

 

© Getty Images
share
connie-britton-sags
READ MORE +

Connie Britton

 

 

© WireImage
share
alison-brie-dave-franco-sags
READ MORE +

Alison Brie - in Dundas - and Dave Franco

 

© Getty Images
share
laura-gomez-sags
READ MORE +

Laura Gómez

© Getty Images
share
elisabeth-moss-sags
READ MORE +

Elisabeth Moss - Adam Selman

© Getty Images
share
nicole-kidman-sags
READ MORE +

Nicole Kidman (in Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Omega watch, and Harry Winston jewelry with Keith Urban

© Getty Images
share
GettyImages-908478686
READ MORE +

Noah Schnap - Stella McCartney

© Getty Images
share
halle-berry-sags
READ MORE +

Halle Berry - Pamella Roland

 

© Getty Images
share
justin-hartley-sags
READ MORE +

Justin Hartley - Yves Saint Laurent

 

 

© Getty Images
share
lupita-nyongo-sags
READ MORE +

Lupita Nyong'o - Ralph and Russo, Niwaka jewels, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Tyler Ellis clutch

© Getty Images
share
kate-hudson-goldie-hawn-sags
READ MORE +

Goldie Hawn (in Monique Lhuillier) and Kate Hudson (in Valentino)

© Getty Images
share
kristen-bell-sags
READ MORE +

Kristen Bell - J. Mendel

© Getty Images
share
lady-bird-sags
READ MORE +

Saoirse Ronan (in Louis Vuitton), Laurie Metcalf, Greta Gerwig (in Bottega Veneta) and Timothee Chalamet

© Getty Images
share
reese-witherspoon-sags
READ MORE +

Laura Dern (in Dior) and Reese Witherspoon (in Zac Posen)

© Getty Images
share
mary-j-blige-sags
READ MORE +

Mary J. Blige

© Getty Images
share
laura-linney-sags
READ MORE +

Laura Linney - J. Mendel

© Getty Images
share
madeline-brewer-sags
READ MORE +

Madeline Brewer - Reem Acra

© WireImage
share
mandy-moore-sags
READ MORE +

Mandy Moore

© Getty Images
share
margot-robbie-sags
READ MORE +

Margot Robbie - Miu Miu

© Getty Images
share
yara-shahidi-sags
READ MORE +

Yara Shahidi - Ralph Lauren

© Getty Images
share
marisa-tomei-sags
READ MORE +

Marisa Tomei

© Getty Images
share
natalia-dyer-sags
READ MORE +

Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer - in Christian Dior Haute Couture - and Joe Keery

© WireImage
share
tracee-ellis-ross-sags
READ MORE +

Tracee Ellis Ross - Ralph & Russo

© Getty Images
share
olivia-munn-sags
READ MORE +

Olivia Munn

© WireImage
share
samira-wiley-sags
READ MORE +

Samira Wiley - Tadashi Shoji with Lauren Morelli 

© Getty Images
share
sam-rockwell-leslie-bibb-sags
READ MORE +

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb - both in Prada

© Getty Images
share
susan-sarandon-geena-davis-sags
READ MORE +

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis

© Getty Images
share
rita-moreno-sags
READ MORE +

Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno

© Getty Images
share

READ MORE

More about