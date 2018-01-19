Winter Fashion: Queen Letizia's best coats for cold weather

Winter is here and who better to take outerwear fashion inspiration from than one of the world's most stylish royals, Queen Letizia! From wraparounds to cocoon silhouettes, the Spanish monarch has a wide variety of designs in her wardrobe perfect for those chilly days. Click through for a look at the Queen's best coats...
The mom-of-two looked perfectly polished wearing her Hugo Boss “Colorina’” wool-blend striped coat that features a mix of autumnal colors to visit the “Joma Sport” factory on January 19, 2018. Queen Letizia paired the straight-cut coat that has a traditional lapel collar with a matching skirt and sweater by BOSS.
© Getty Images
King Felipe’s wife showed off her street style donning a robe-style navy wool coat for her meeting at the Spanish Association Against Cancer in 2014. The royal paired the coat that has a notched lapel collar, belted tie waist and front flap pockets with trousers and a tote by BOSS.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia traded her coats for a simple Zara cape in 2016. Her Majesty held an audience hearing at Zarzuela Palace wearing the piece with a Carolina Herrera crosshatch houndstooth patterned blouse and trouser pants.
© WireImage
Her Majesty looked fifty shades of chic wearing a grey double-wool coat and matching dress by Carolina Herrera to the National Assembly at the Palacio de Sao Bento during her official visit to Portugal in November 2016. Letizia’s outerwear a features cocoon silhouette with a funnel neck and a contrasting purple underside.
© Getty Images
Letizia looked cozy sporting a fur-lined black coat, black trousers and a multi-colored scarf for the opening of the restored Cathedral of Santa Maria de Huerta in February 2012.
© WireImage
Queen Letizia was the lady in red as she stepped out in December 2017 for a meeting at the Spanish Association Against Cancer headquarters in Madrid. The Spanish monarch was festive for the holiday season wearing a red ensemble that consisted of a vibrant belted wrap coat by BOSS, red boots and a matching Zara bag.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images
No wardrobe is complete without a timeless trench coat! The Queen braved the rainy weather in Madrid wearing the closet staple to a board meeting with the UNICEF Spanish Committee Foundation in December of 2016. Her Majesty, who is honorary president of the foundation, donned her Carolina Herrera trench coat and signature BOSS pants for the outing.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images
Letizia didn’t let the cold keep her from wearing a flirty dress in mid-February. The Spanish Queen looked rocker chic donning a Belstaff “Cat” jacket over her printed Ailanto dress back in 2012 for a meeting of the Federacion Espanola de Enfermedades Raras.
© Getty Images
The King's wife braved the snow attending an event celebrating the Camino de Santiago year at the Colegiata de Santa Maria in 2010. Letizia kept warm wearing a sand-colored wrap coat, brown scarf and trousers while out in Roncesvalles, Navarra, Spain.
© Getty Images
Princess Leonor's mom looked pretty in pink for an audience at Zarzuela Palace in February of 2016. Letizia wore her cashmere double face cocoon coat by BOSS and grey trousers to meet with the governing board of the College of Dentistry and Stomatology of the First Region.
© WireImage