Winter Fashion: Queen Letizia's best coats for cold weather

Winter is here and who better to take outerwear fashion inspiration from than one of the world's most stylish royals, Queen Letizia! From wraparounds to cocoon silhouettes, the Spanish monarch has a wide variety of designs in her wardrobe perfect for those chilly days. Click through for a look at the Queen's best coats...

The mom-of-two looked perfectly polished wearing her Hugo Boss “Colorina’” wool-blend striped coat that features a mix of autumnal colors to visit the “Joma Sport” factory on January 19, 2018. Queen Letizia paired the straight-cut coat that has a traditional lapel collar with a matching skirt and sweater by BOSS.

