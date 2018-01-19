Gianni Versace's famous friends from Princess Diana to Madonna

READ MORE +

Gianni Versace was at the top of his game when he was tragically murdered in Miami in 1997. The Italian designer had built the Versace brand into a billion-dollar empire and changed the fashion landscape forever, from helping to cement a pack of supermodels into fashion history to utilizing actors and rock stars in his campaigns and on runways.

Through it all he was known to put his family and friends above all, doting upon his nieces and nephews and caring ferociously for his closest. Here, we look back on some of the famous faces that counted themselves among Gianni's friends and collaborators.

Princess Diana famously posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar in a stunning Atelier Versace gown. When the royal found out about Gianni's untimely passing at age 50, she was in the South of France. Issuing a statement about her dear friend, she said, "I am devastated by the loss of a great and talented man." She attended his funeral and sat beside Elton John.

