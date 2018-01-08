The stars were out in full force for the 75th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. Hollywood's leading ladies painted the red carpet black to show solitary for women who face inequality in the workplace. Click through for a look at the fashion from the first ceremony of the 2018 award season.
Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen and Eva Longoria
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton with Billie Jean King
Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo
Salma Hayek in Balenciaga dress (Tyler Ellis clutch, Sophia Webster shoes and Harry Winston jewelry) with Ashley Judd
Gal Gadot in Tom Ford
Ricky Martin in Armani
Angelina Jolie
Catherine Zeta-Jones in Zuhair Murad and Lorraine Schwartz jewels
Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung
Édgar Ramírez in Bottega Veneta
America Ferrera in Christian Siriano and Natalie Portman in Dior
Mandy Moore in a Rosie Assoulin gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewelry
Milo Ventimiglia
Darren Criss
Tracee Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs
Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta
Viola Davis in a Brandon Maxwell dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes
Common
Emma Watson and Marai Larasi
Alison Brie in a Zoulias gown, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes
Debra Messing in Christian Siriano and Lorraine Schwartz jewels
Amy Poehler and Saru Jayaraman
Daniel Kaluuya
Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano
Meryl Streep in a Vera Wang dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and Fred Leighton earrings with Ai-jen Poo
Chris Hemsworth
Chrissy Metz in a Sachin & Babi custom dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Hueb earrings & ring, Le Vian Bracelets and a Jimmy Choo clutch
Zoë Kravitz
Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano
Connie Britton
Dakota Johnson in Gucci and Nirav Modi earrings and bangles
Elisabeth Moss
Gwendoline Christie
Halle Berry
Heidi Klum in an Ashi Studio gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Isabelle Huppert in Chloé and Chopard jewelry
Issa Rae in Prabal Gurung and Stuart Weitzman shoes
James Franco
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel both in Dior
Kate Hudson in a Valentino gown and Harry Winston diamond pendant, earrings and ring.
Kit Harington
Lena Waithe
Lily James
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Mary J. Blige in custom Alberta Ferretti
Nick Jonas
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji and Jessica Chastain in a Armani Prive gown and Piaget jewelry
Samira Wiley in Diane von Furstenberg
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Paulson
Sean Hayes
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
Zac Efron
