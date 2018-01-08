1 / 55

Golden Globes 2018: All the red carpet fashion

The stars were out in full force for the 75th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. Hollywood's leading ladies painted the red carpet black to show solitary for women who face inequality in the workplace. Click through for a look at the fashion from the first ceremony of the 2018 award season. 

 

Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen and Eva Longoria

 

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton with Billie Jean King

 

Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo

 

Salma Hayek in Balenciaga dress (Tyler Ellis clutch, Sophia Webster shoes and Harry Winston jewelry) with Ashley Judd

 

Gal Gadot in Tom Ford

 

Ricky Martin in Armani

 

Angelina Jolie

 

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Zuhair Murad and Lorraine Schwartz jewels

 

Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung

 

Édgar Ramírez in Bottega Veneta

 

America Ferrera in Christian Siriano and Natalie Portman in Dior 

 

Mandy Moore in a Rosie Assoulin gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewelry

 

Milo Ventimiglia

 

Darren Criss

 

Tracee Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs

 

Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta

 

Viola Davis in a Brandon Maxwell dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes

 

Common

 

Emma Watson and Marai Larasi

 

Alison Brie in a Zoulias gown, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

 

Debra Messing in Christian Siriano and Lorraine Schwartz jewels

 

Amy Poehler and Saru Jayaraman

 

Daniel Kaluuya

 

Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano

 

Meryl Streep in a Vera Wang dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and Fred Leighton earrings with Ai-jen Poo

 

Chris Hemsworth

 

Chrissy Metz in a Sachin & Babi custom dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Hueb earrings & ring, Le Vian Bracelets and a Jimmy Choo clutch

 

Zoë Kravitz 

 

Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano

 

Connie Britton

 

Dakota Johnson in Gucci and Nirav Modi earrings and bangles

 

Elisabeth Moss

 

Gwendoline Christie

 

Halle Berry

 

Heidi Klum in an Ashi Studio gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

 

Isabelle Huppert in Chloé and Chopard jewelry

 

Issa Rae in Prabal Gurung and Stuart Weitzman shoes

 

James Franco

 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel both in Dior

 

Kate Hudson in a Valentino gown and Harry Winston diamond pendant, earrings and ring.

 

Kit Harington 

 

Lena Waithe

 

Lily James

 

Maggie Gyllenhaal

 

Mary J. Blige in custom Alberta Ferretti

 

Nick Jonas

 

Nicole Kidman

 

Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji and Jessica Chastain in a Armani Prive gown and Piaget jewelry

 

Samira Wiley in Diane von Furstenberg

 

Sarah Jessica Parker

 

Sarah Paulson

 

Sean Hayes

 

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

 

Zac Efron

 

