Melania Trump style 2018: See the first lady's latest looks

Melania Trump pays homage to French fashion in Paris wearing Dior to children’s hospital
Bienvenue à Paris! Melania Trump gave a sartorial nod to French fashion as she arrived to the capital city on Thursday, July 13 ahead of Bastille Day...
Melania Trump to return to her native Slovenia
Melania Trump is returning to her roots. President Donald Trump and his glamorous wife have accepted an invitation to visit the first lady’s native...
The meaning behind Melania Trump's Bastille Day dress
Melania Trump looked polished in a Valentino dress as she celebrated Bastille Day with her husband President Donald Trump and their French...
Melania Trump presented with 3D shoe that matches her Delpozo dress
While on her second overseas trip as first lady, Melania Trump received a shoe to add to her already enviable collection! The president's wife was...
Lady Gaga, Melania Trump and more celebrities watch Solar Eclipse 2017