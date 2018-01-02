Watch 25 pics | Back to story

Melania Trump style 2018: See the first lady's latest looks

Melania Trump style 2018: See the first lady's latest looks
Melania Trump style 2018: See the first lady's latest looks

Melania Trump in J Mendel for black tie dinner with Theresa May

Melania Trump in J Mendel for black tie dinner with Theresa May

Since her husband took office in 2017, First Lady Melania Trump has continually wowed with her FLOTUS style. "I like to dress nicely. I always say that it’s easy to put on a nice dress," President Donald Trump's wife told HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO! back in 2011. "Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the t-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewelry and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely." Here's what the mom-of-one has been wearing in 2018.

 

Melania Trump was the belle of the ball during her and Donald Trump’s black-tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May on July 12. For her most regal look to date, the first lady stunned in a golden yellow off-the-shoulder gown by J Mendel and Manolo Blahnik heels.

 

Melania Trump wears Roland Mouret in London
© Getty Images

Melania Trump wears Roland Mouret in London

The first lady made her arrival in London on July 12 and paid homage to the newest royal. Melania departed the plane in style wearing a dress by Roland Mouret, who is a good friend and go-to designer for Meghan Markle.

 

Melania Trump leaves the White House on July 10
© Grosby Group

Melania Trump leaves the White House on July 10

Melania was the picture of style in a Martin Grant skirt and Ralph Lauren skirt combo as she left the White House on July 10. The first lady completed her look with her signature dark shades and a pair of printed Louboutin heels.

 

Melania Trump in Erdem on July
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in Erdem on July

Melania strutted in the summer sun in a floral dress by Erdem. The first lady added extra flair to the look with a red Herve Pierre belt and Manolo Blahnik heels during a trip to New Jersey on July 8.

 

Melania Trump in Ralph Lauren at the White House
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in Ralph Lauren at the White House

Melania was on trend and dressed for the occasion on the Fourth of July. During the celebration, held at the White House, she wore a floor-length cotton dress by Ralph Lauren, which she accented with a red belt by Alexander McQueen.

 

Melania Trump and Queen Letizia at the White House
© Getty Images

Melania Trump and Queen Letizia at the White House

Melania met her style match, Queen Letizia of Spain, and together they worked the White House lawn. The first lady complemented the Queen’s style in a regal Valentino Resort 2018 dress during their meeting and tea on June 19.

 

Melania Trump in Proenza Schouler for meeting with Queen Rania
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in Proenza Schouler for meeting with Queen Rania

FLOTUS was a stand out during her June 25 meeting with the equally stylish Queen Rania of Jordan. For the occasion, she wore a blush pink wrap dress by Proenza Schouler.

 

Melania Trump style
© Getty Images

Melania Trump style

The first lady looked ready for spring wearing a $4,220 pink Emilio Pucci suit and bright yellow top to present the 2018 International Women of Courage Award on March 23. In a speech at the D.C. event, Melania said, “As we recognize these incredible women, let us think for a moment about what courage truly is. Courage is the quality most needed in this world, yet it is often the hardest to find. Courage sets apart those who believe in higher calling and those who act on it.  It takes courage not only to see wrong, but strive to right it. Courage is what sets apart the heroes from the rest. It is equal parts bravery and nobility.”

 

 

Melania Trump style
© Getty Images

Melania Trump style

The president’s wife donned a sharp Calvin Klein skirt suit to host a roundtable discussion on cyber safety and technology at the White House on March 20. "I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic,” the 47-year-old said. "I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right."

 

 

Melania Trump style
© Getty Images

Melania Trump style

Melania kept cozy wearing a Chloé coat and Gianvito Rossi boots on March 19 after visiting New Hampshire with her husband.

 

 

Melania Trump first lady style
© Getty Images

Melania Trump first lady style

The first lady sported a baby blue Max Mara coat to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu to the White House on March 5. After the visit, Melania tweeted, "Great visit with Prime Minister Benjamin & Mrs. Netanyahu!  Enjoyed hosting Sarah Netanyahu for lunch to discuss how we can make a better and safer world for children."

 

Melania Trump in green Brandon Maxwell
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in green Brandon Maxwell

The stylish first lady joined in on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities wearing a green sheath dress by Brandon Maxwell to welcome Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House on March 17.

 

Melania Trump's first lady style March 4
© Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style March 4

The first lady looked like she stepped out of a fashion magazine as she returned to D.C. on March 3 wearing a Bottega Veneta cape, Michael Kors plaid trousers and Louboutin pumps.

 

Melania Trump in Max Mara coat
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in Max Mara coat

The first lady attended the memorial service for Reverend Billy Graham at the US Capitol on February 28 wearing a Max Mara Atelier coat.

 

 

Melania Trump in Dolce and Gabbana

Melania Trump in Dolce and Gabbana

Melania stepped out wearing a Dolce and Gabbana to welcome Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy to the Rose Garden prior to having a meeting in the Oval Office on February 23.

 

 

Melania Trump in Ralph Lauren

Melania Trump in Ralph Lauren

The first lady met first responders at Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach, Florida following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Melania wore a white dress and cardigan both by Ralph Lauren for the somber outing.

 

 

Melania Trump in red Calvin Klein coat
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in red Calvin Klein coat

The first lady of the United States was dressed for the occasion during her Valentine's Day visit to the Children's Inn in Bethesda, Maryland. Mrs. Trump wore a red coat by Calvin Klein (which retails at $798) with her signature pumps.

 

Melania Trump in black Alexander McQueen
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in black Alexander McQueen

Melania channeled her inner New York in an all-black Alexander McQueen jumpsuit for the Black History Month reception held at the White House on February 13. The $1,197 look features pleats and wide-legged pants.

 

Melania Trump in yellow Ralph Lauren
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in yellow Ralph Lauren

The former model showed off her fashion credentials in a sunny, yellow look. Melania looked ultra-stylish for her visit to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on February 5 wearing a coat ($5,000) and sweater by Ralph Lauren, which she teamed with a figure-hugging leather skirt from Pierre Herve. During her visit, the first lady spent time playing with children at an activity room in the hospital.

 

The mom-of-one brought valentines and coloring books for each patient. “Thank you Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a very warm and informative visit. I am so grateful for your continued research on combatting opioid abuse and for all you are doing for your patients,” Melania said in a statement. “Children will always be my top priority, and I appreciated the opportunity to visit with the young patients today and witness firsthand their strength and spirit.”

 

Photos: Twitter/FLOTUS/Getty Images

Melania Trump Super Bowl 2018

Melania Trump Super Bowl 2018

The first lady’s Super Bowl look was a touchdown to say the least! Melania wore a patriotic, leather-trimmed silk-satin bomber jacket by AMIRI ($2,100), which she paired with white J Brand jeans and stilettos to watch the Eagles and Patriots play at a viewing party held at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on February 4.

 

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump February 2

Melania Trump February 2

Melania stunned wearing a Maison Ullens coat on Wear Red Day (February 2) in honor of the American Heart Association’s National Heart Month. The president’s wife layered the vibrant piece over a navy sweater and ankle jeans. 

 

 

Melania Trump State of the Union address

Melania Trump State of the Union address

Melania was a vision in white on January 30 for her husband’s first State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. The first lady wore a white Dior suit and Dolce & Gabbana blouse for the occasion. The president’s wife finished her look with her signature Christian Louboutin pumps.

 

The first lady was in good company at the event. Ahead of her husband's speech, Melania tweeted, "I will be joined tonight by an honorable group of Americans. Sitting with me are heroes who have served our nation in times of need, families who have suffered at the hands of evil, and citizens who have embraced the American dream."

 

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Melania Trump January 25

Melania Trump January 25

First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to D.C.’s Holocaust Memorial Museum on January 25 ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27). “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust. Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember,” the president’s wife said in a statement. For the somber outing, Melania wore a black and white tweed coat by Dolce & Gabbana, which originally retailed for $2,395.

 

Photos: Twitter/FLOTUS

Melania Trump January 1
© Getty Images

Melania Trump January 1

The first family returned to the White House on January 1 after enjoying their stay in Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. For her first D.C. look of the year, Melania donned a tailored Bottega Veneta peacoat ($3,980), Helmut Lang leather trousers and an Hermès Birkin bag.

 

 

Melania Trump in New York City
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in New York City

Melania Trump rang in 2018 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. For the festivities, the president’s wife dazzled in an embroidered satin midi dress by one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers, Erdem. The pink design, which according to Vogue Australia originally retailed for $7,312.30, featured fluttering sleeves and beaded floral bouquets. The first lady teamed the piece with her signature stilettos, wearing bubblegum pink Louboutins to match her dress.

 

 

