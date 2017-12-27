Melania Trump's 10 most fashionable moments from 2017

It’s been a whirlwind – fashionable – year for Melania Trump. President Donald Trump’s wife became the second foreign-born first lady since President John Quincy Adams’ wife Louisa Adams in 1825 and relocated from her Fifth Avenue penthouse to the White House. Since her husband’s presidential inauguration, the former model has continually showed off her fashion credentials, wowing the world with her impeccable first lady style. Now as Melania prepares to enter her second year as first lady of the United States, HOLA! USA is taking a look at some of the 47-year-old’s most memorable looks from 2017.
First Lady Melania looked to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy for inspiration for her husband President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20. The brunette beauty donned a sophisticated powder blue ensemble by American designer Ralph Lauren. Melania exuded elegance wearing the doubleface jacket that featured a collar cutaway, which she paired with a matching mock-turtle dress.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images
Melania stunned wearing a Chinese-inspired dress by Gucci to a state dinner held at the Great Hall of the People on November 9. The floral number features an embroidered mandarin collar and pastel pink fur cuffs.
Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
The first lady looked like she stepped out of a glossy fashion magazine wearing a $51,500 jacket by Dolce & Gabbana during her trip to Sicily in May. Melania exuded glamour as she arrived to the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on the sidelines of a G7 summit of the heads of state and of government in Taormina wearing the piece that features 3D floral details over a sleeveless creme brocade sheath dress, which she paired with a matching Dolce & Gabbana floral pouchette clutch, pumps and shades.
Photo: GIOVANNI ISOLINO/AFP/Getty Images
Melania swapped her stilettos for Adidas sneakers for her trip to Texas to meet with Hurricane Harvey victims. The first lady looked effortlessly stylish wearing a crisp white shirt, jeans and a baseball cap with the word “FLOTUS” stamped on the front.
Photo: YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images
The First Lady of the United State gave off Gatsby vibes wearing a 1920s-inspired tiered fringe flapper dress by Michael Kors ($2,995) to a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. Melania completed her stunning look with matching python Christian Louboutin pumps.
Photo: Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images
Melania Trump looked polished in a Valentino dress as she celebrated Bastille Day with her husband President Donald Trump and their French counterparts — President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. As with her Dior skirt suit that paid homage to France’s fashion the day prior, the first lady’s floral jacquard number on Friday, July 14 also paid tribute to her host country.
According to Melania’s stylist, Hervé Pierre, the flowers on the Valentino frock were meant to be reminiscent of flowers people were carrying on the Champs-Élysées back in May 1945 in celebration of the Liberation of Paris after World War II. “It is so chic,” Hervé told WWD. “When I saw it, I said, ’That’s the dress.’”
“There is something Parisienne about it even if it is from a European house. I mean, I love Valentino, period. The fabric is exquisite,” the designer-stylist added. “There is also something almost patriotic about it.”
Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Melania stunned at her husband’s inaugural balls donning a sleek off-the-shoulder vanilla crepe gown that featured a slit. The elegant design was a collaboration between the first lady and Hervé Pierre, the former creative director of Carolina Herrera. After Barron Trump’s mother stepped out in the sophisticated number, Hervé released a statement saying, “It’s an honor to dress the First Lady.”
“She knows what she likes," the designer added. "Our conversations were, and are, very easy. She knows about fashion, as a former model. She is aware about constructions, so we have already the same vocabulary when it comes to designing a dress.”
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Melania showed off her fashion credentials at the White House Historical Association Dinner in September wearing a silver embroidered cape gown by Monique Lhuillier that retailed for $7,995.
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Melania wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty as she welcomed children from the Girls and Boys Club of Greater Washington to her first White House Kitchen Garden event. "I'm a big believer in healthy eating because it reflects on your mind and your body," she told the children. "I encourage you to continue to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits, so you grow up healthy and take care of yourself." The president’s wife dressed down in a $1,380 Balmain flannel shirt, black jeans and Converse sneakers for the occasion.
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
The first lady was a vision in white wearing a bell-sleeve dress by Dior as she unveiled her Christmas decorations at the White House. After presenting the holiday decor, Melania met with children from Joint Base Andrews for Christmas arts and crafts. During the event, the mom-of-one received big hugs and was described by one child as an “angel.”
Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images