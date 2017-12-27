Melania Trump's 10 most fashionable moments from 2017

READ MORE +

It’s been a whirlwind – fashionable – year for Melania Trump. President Donald Trump’s wife became the second foreign-born first lady since President John Quincy Adams’ wife Louisa Adams in 1825 and relocated from her Fifth Avenue penthouse to the White House. Since her husband’s presidential inauguration, the former model has continually showed off her fashion credentials, wowing the world with her impeccable first lady style. Now as Melania prepares to enter her second year as first lady of the United States, HOLA! USA is taking a look at some of the 47-year-old’s most memorable looks from 2017.

First Lady Melania looked to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy for inspiration for her husband President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20. The brunette beauty donned a sophisticated powder blue ensemble by American designer Ralph Lauren. Melania exuded elegance wearing the doubleface jacket that featured a collar cutaway, which she paired with a matching mock-turtle dress.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images