Prince William's wife and Prince Harry's fiancée have more in common than you think! Check out our gallery of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's fashionable twinning moments.
Little white coats
In November 2017, Meghan made her most-watched appearance yet as she and new fiancé Prince Harry made their engagement announcement from the grounds of Kensington Palace. The actress and soon-to-be royal wore a white belted coat by LINE for the special moment. Duchess Kate is also fond of the crisp outerwear look – in February 2015, she opted for a belted winter white coat by Max Mara Studio for a visit to Portsmouth, England.
Photos: Getty Images
Ladies in red
With their dark tresses, it's no surprise that both ladies can equally pull off vibrant scarlet, as Kate did in this Preen number during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. That same year, Meghan looked radiant on the streets of New York sporting a similar style midi dress.
Photos: Getty Images
Embellished collars
The Duchess and the Hollywood star added pizzazz to their red carpet looks with an embellished neckline. The stylish royal wore a sheath dress by Matthew Williamson that featured ornate beading and a peplum detail to the 2012 UK premiere of African Cats. Meghan sparkled in London a year later wearing a black dress with gold embellishments to the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Photos: WireImage
Sheer perfection
Both Duchess Kate and Meghan have been known to wear illusion bodice dresses that are far from showy, as discreet as they are elegant. In 2016 Duchess Kate wore a Saloni London maxi dress for a Kensington Palace reception before her trip to India with Prince William. The transparent cut-out look wasn't unlike the one chosen by Meghan Markle, in burgundy, as she attended an Isabella Blow Foundation party in Toronto in 2014.
Photos: Warren Allott - WPA Pool/Getty Images, George Pimentel/WireImage
DVF lace
Great minds think alike! Kate and Meghan donned lacy Diane von Furstenberg dresses a few years apart. Prince Harry's girlfriend wore a shorter, navy version of the designer's "Zarita" dress to a 2012 USA Network event in Hollywood, while Prince William's wife donned a full-length black gown version for the 2014 Royal Variety Performance in London.
Photos: Getty Images
In the jeans
Kate and Meghan were twinning, styling their blue jeans with belts and white blouses tucked in. While their denim looks are nearly identical, the Duchess topped off her polished look in 2011 with a navy Smythe blazer for an outing in Canada.
Photos: WireImage
It's a wrap
Kate and Meghan both know that wrap dresses are a must-have for any modern woman's wardrobe. The Duchess opted for a regal long-sleeve dress by Issa to announce her engagement to William in 2010, while Meghan kept it cool and fresh wearing a sleeveless dress to a dinner in Toronto.
Photos: Getty Images
Red carpet glam
Meghan may be the Hollywood actress, but both Prince Harry's bride-to-be and the Duchess of Cambridge have that star quality when it comes to hitting the red carpet. Kate dazzled in turquoise Jenny Packham at the BOA Olympic concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2012, while Meghan wore a teal halter gown to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit.
Photos: Getty Images
Shirt dress simplicity
Kate elected to wear a bespoke piece by Jenny Packham that featured a lace overlay and full pleated skirt for her 2012 visit to the Kranji War Memorial. Meghan on the other hand, opted for a more casual look sporting a button down with frilled sleeves for a 2016 taping of the Today Show.
Photo: WireImage/GC Images
Lovely in lace
The Duchess was a vision in white wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress to the 2016 Royal Ascot. Meghan also looked lovely in lace wearing a mint spaghetti strap number to a Glamour x L'Oreal Paris 2016 College Women of the Year event.
Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
Pencil skirts
The Duchess of Cambridge exuded elegance in a periwinkle suit by Catherine Walker for her 2016 visit to the Netherlands, while the Suits star went for an edgy pencil skirt look, with a crop top and moto jacket draped over her shoulders for a fashion week event in Canada.
Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
LBD
Meghan and Kate both proved you can never go wrong with the closet staple of a little black dress. Prince George's mom stepped out in a Dolce and Gabbana lace dress for the 2015 Festival of Remembrance. Two years earlier in London, L.A. native Meghan turned heads wearing a strapless mini to the London Global Gift Gala.
Photos: Getty Images/WireImage