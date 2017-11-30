READ MORE +

Prince William's wife and Prince Harry's fiancée have more in common than you think! Check out our gallery of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's fashionable twinning moments.

Little white coats

In November 2017, Meghan made her most-watched appearance yet as she and new fiancé Prince Harry made their engagement announcement from the grounds of Kensington Palace. The actress and soon-to-be royal wore a white belted coat by LINE for the special moment. Duchess Kate is also fond of the crisp outerwear look – in February 2015, she opted for a belted winter white coat by Max Mara Studio for a visit to Portsmouth, England.

Photos: Getty Images