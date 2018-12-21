Kim Kardashian is known for her one-of-a-kind looks, but it seems that this time she followed her sister Kendall Jenner's steps as she was spotted out and about in New York City for the Versace show in a slinky crystal chain dress from Gianni Versace's Fall/Winter '97 collection. The sparkle DNA seems to run in the family, as her sister Kendall went for the same festive look from La Bourjoisie for her 21st birthday bash two years ago. The glittery design featured a bare back and plunging neck with halter straps and a crystal choker... just like the one, by designer Julien MacDonald, that Paris Hilton rocked during her 21st birthday celebration.

In this superstar-sibling clash of personality and style, who wore it best? Take a peek at this week's episode of Twinning to find out!