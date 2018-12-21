Inspired by the millennial latina’s meteoric rise to the top of the American political scene, an art museum affiliated with Cornell University is exhibiting the frayed shoes worn on the campaign trail by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative-elect of New York's 14th Congressional district.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's shoes are on display at Cornell Costume and Textile Collection Photo: Instagram/@ocasio2018

The first pair of shoes Alexandria wore on the campaign trail will appear in “WOMEN EMPOWERED: Fashions from the Frontline,” an exhibit put together by the Cornell Costume and Textile Collection. The collection’s director, Cornell professor Denise Green, told Boston.com last week that “WOMEN EMPOWERED” aims to explore “fashion in a range of spaces where women have advocated for social justice and change.”

Also on display are various items from fellow female politicians, such as collars worn by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a blue blazer worn by Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, a Democrat, during a sit-in.

Alexandria's powerful backstory as a daughter of immigrants made her a phenomenon on the political scene nearly overnight. Photo: Getty Images

Alexandria's tattered footwear isn’t the type of thing you might normally expect to see in fashion mags, let alone an art museum. But the story behind the shoes reveals why they’re worthy of art-status. In June, the 29-year-old daughter of immigrants tweeted out a fiercely personal message to her followers.

“I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles,” she wrote. “These shoes represent the hard work, dedication, determination, and commitment of the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.”

Alexandria's stunning Democratic primary victory over heavily favored incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley catapulted her nearly overnight to political stardom. And the background details of her life story made the improbable triumph all the more profound.

"I’m a working-class American, my mom cleaned homes and drove school buses to make sure we could make ends meet,” she told NBC News in June. Not long before becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, the Bronx-born descendant of Puerto Rican parents was waiting tables and bartending. Cornell Costume and Textile Collection’s exhibition of Ocasio-Cortez’s shoes can be seen as a commemoration of how far she’s come. And just how far she might go.

In a victory speech the day after she won the primary, the Boston University grad told supporters that she’s just getting started. “Today is a milestone. But it is really a beginning. It is truly a beginning,” she said. “WOMEN EMPOWERED: Fashions from the Frontline” is on display at Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology building through the end of March.