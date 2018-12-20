Queen Letizia is ending the year much like how she started it, by paying tribute to her mother-in-law. King Felipe’s wife looked festive ahead of the holidays, recycling an outfit from Queen Sofía’s closet. The Spanish royal paid tribute to her 80-year-old mother-in-law by wearing her a bold red ensemble to the National Fashion Awards held at Madrid’s Museo del Traje on Wednesday, December 19.

Letizia honored her mother-in-law by wearing her red ensemble on December 19 Photo: Getty Images

The stylish mom-of-two accessorized the red vintage outfit with matching Magrit pumps and a Carolina Herrera clutch. Letizia completed the holiday-ready ensemble with dazzling cabochon ruby and diamond dangle earrings, while styling her dark tresses down in waves.

MORE: Spanish royal family releases 2018 holiday cards

The scarlet dress dates back to the ‘80s. Sofía wore it over three decades ago in 1982 at a reception at Zarzuela Palace, as well as on a trip in 1980. This isn’t the first time Letizia, 46, has raided her mother-in-law’s wardrobe. On January 5, Princess Leonor’s mom donned one of Sofía’s dresses for King Juan Carlo’s 80th birthday luncheon. Letizia joined her family and in-laws for the special occasion wearing the striped blouson number.

Letizia’s recent fashion choice is a nice sartorial tribute to her husband’s mother, and comes months after the pair's tense moment earlier this year. Royal fans will recall the viral exchange between Sofía and her daughter-in-law on Easter Sunday. In April, Letizia exchanged words with Sofia after appearing to block her mother-in-law’s path and preventing Sofia from taking pictures with her granddaughters. King Felipe intervened between his mother and wife, giving Letizia a gentle squeeze on her arm. According to the Spanish news outlet TeleMadrid, Queen Letizia dismissed the incident as a "natural gesture," and characterized reports of tension between the two women as “nonsense."

MORE: Queen Letizia borrows mother-in-law Queen Sofía's tiara after tense family

Members of the public and royal watchers were quick to weigh in, including Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, whose husband Crown Prince Pavlos is Sofía's nephew. Responding to the video, the Marie-Chantal childrenswear designer tweeted, "What is the Spanish press saying? This is so awful. This makes me feel so angry! No grandmother deserves that type of treatment! Wow she's shown her true colours." However, Sofía and Letizia appeared to bury the hatchet days later, stepping out together with bright smiles.