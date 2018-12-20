Michelle Obama wrapped her Becoming book tour in style by taking the stage of Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center in a head-turning number. The former FLOTUS stunned in head-to-toe Balenciaga for the occasion. The best-selling author greeted moderator Sarah Jessica Parker in a yellow dress from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2019 ready to wear collection. Michelle went next level in a pair of glittering, $4000 thigh-high boots. During her talk with the equally-stylish Sex and the City actress, Michelle opened up about her fashion choices during her time in the White House.

Michelle Obama wore a pair of $4000 boots by Balenciaga Photo: Getty Images

Over the course of her time in office, some of the Chicago-native’s pieces would sell out in stores and online, minutes after she was seen wearing them. During her husband, President Barack Obama's tenure in the White House, FLOTUS made it a point to jumpstart the careers of designers of color and those on the rise. “I did know that my clothes were making a statement. I knew that was the case," she told the crowd.

"So we decided, why don't we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn't get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown.” While she was happy to put designers like Jason Wu on the map, Michelle was a bit more skeptical when it comes to bigger, more established names.

“You learn that there are people in this scene who feel entitled to these things because they've done it for a while, and I hated that feeling,” she said. “There are whole lot of people out here who are trying to make it, there are young women and immigrants and black folk.” It wasn't just about the clothing. For Michelle, the designer's "energy" was an important factor.

The former FLOTUS wrapped her Becoming book tour in style Photo: Getty Images

“I didn't want to wear the clothes of someone who didn't have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their workers,” she explained. “So everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well.” Fans will have a chance to see more of Michelle’s style choices, as she has added 21 more dates to her Becoming book tour. The tour is set to kick off again in February, and we’re sure she will continue to bring the style.