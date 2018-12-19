It's fashion face-off time! This time we've got the world's biggest superstars. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga embraced the holiday spirit in the same festive dress, from French designer Alexandre Vauthier, as they were spotted out and about in NYC. J. Lo wore a green version of the haute couture party look while Gaga set the street on fire with a red hot edition. Both incredibly hot and stylish, but who wore it best? Check out another episode of Twinning with fashion editor Claudia Torres Rondon to find out which star mastered the ultimate holiday look!