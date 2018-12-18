‘Tis the season to switch up your shimmer-free go-tos for something rather sparkly. Now that we’ve entered the most festive time of the year, nothing screams holiday season like a hot dazzling ensemble. Keep in mind embracing the sparkly holiday trend doesn’t require you to dress in head-to-toe shine, but hey, there’s no shame if you do! Celebrities like Salma Hayek and Shay Mitchell have shined their way in gleaming holiday-appropriate gowns while royal fashionista, Queen Letizia kept her look polished with a sequined LBD. Whatever your style, click the video above to get into the spirit of sparkly festive attire. Cheers!